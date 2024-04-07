Dubai: Cannons will be fired in seven locations in Dubai on the Eid Al Fitr festival that marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, Dubai Police announced on Sunday.

They will be fired next to Grand Zabeel Mosque, and at Eid prayer grounds in Nad Al Shiba, Nadd Al Hamar, Baraha, Al Barsha, Umm Suqeim and Hatta.

When the crescent moon is sighted for Eid Al Fitr, two shots are fired. Also, two shots are fired at the start of the Eid prayer, which will be held shortly after sunrise, at around 6.18am in Dubai on Tuesday or Wednesday, depending on the sighting of the moon.

Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Operations, affirmed the completion of all preparations for the cannons to announce the arrival of Eid. Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Tarish Al Amimi, commander of the Al Midfa (cannon) team, said a crew will be formed for each of the seven cannon firing sites.

Local custom

Cannons are fired every day in Ramadan at sunset for iftar, the time when the first meal is taken after the end of the day’s fast. They are also fired on the two festivals of Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha (the Festival of Sacrifice during the Haj pilgrimage).

Maj Gen Al Ghaithi said the iftar and Eid cannon firing is a revival of local traditions. He explained that before the widespread use of watches and timetables, the cannon was a means by which fasting people could know that the time of iftar has come and also for celebrating the beginning of Eid festivities.