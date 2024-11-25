Dubai: A 7,540 square foot penthouse in the One at Palm Jumeirah tower has been signed up for a Dh4 million a year rental. This clearly places the unit among the priciest rental residential properties in Dubai.
In the last two years, multi-million dirham rental homes have become as much a part of Dubai’s property landscape as are sales of over Dh100 million and more.
Through the years, One at Palm Jumeirah has set multiple sales records for its penthouses.
The tower is managed by the Dorchester Collection, while Omniyat was the developer.
“It’s crucial to listen and understand the client’s needs to provide them with the best options, rather than focusing on what suits us as brokers,” said Vasileios Kandris, Senior Property Consultant at Dacha Real Estate, who brokered the Dh4 million rental deal. “Success comes from aligning every detail with their vision.”