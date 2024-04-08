Dubai Parks
Dubai Municipality has extended the opening hours of parks in Dubai during Eid. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: Dubai residential parks will remain open till midnight on Eid Al Fitr this time, it was announced on Monday.

Dubai Municipality announced this as it took to the social media channels to reveal the opening hours of the public parks and recreational facilities in Dubai during Eid Al Fitr, “for some quality time with your loved ones.”

The Eid timings announced by the civic body are as given below:

Residential parks and squares: From 8am to 12midnight

Zabeel Park, Creek Park, Al Mamzar Beach Park, Safa Park, Mushrif Park: From 8am to 11pm

Mountain Bike Track and Hiking Trail: From 6am o 7pm

Quranic Park: From 8am to 10pm

Miracle Cave and Glass House: From 9am to 8.30pm

Dubai Frame: From 9am to 9pm

Children’s City: Monday to Thursday: From 9am to 8pm

Saturday and Sunday: From 2pm to 8pm.