Dubai: Dubai residential parks will remain open till midnight on Eid Al Fitr this time, it was announced on Monday.
Dubai Municipality announced this as it took to the social media channels to reveal the opening hours of the public parks and recreational facilities in Dubai during Eid Al Fitr, “for some quality time with your loved ones.”
The Eid timings announced by the civic body are as given below:
Residential parks and squares: From 8am to 12midnight
Zabeel Park, Creek Park, Al Mamzar Beach Park, Safa Park, Mushrif Park: From 8am to 11pm
Mountain Bike Track and Hiking Trail: From 6am o 7pm
Quranic Park: From 8am to 10pm
Miracle Cave and Glass House: From 9am to 8.30pm
Dubai Frame: From 9am to 9pm
Children’s City: Monday to Thursday: From 9am to 8pm
Saturday and Sunday: From 2pm to 8pm.