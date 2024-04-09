Abu Dhabi: Patrol officers from Abu Dhabi Police have met motorists on the roads to urge them to follow traffic rules during the Eid Al Fitr holidays. They warned rash driving must not turn celebrations into tragedies.

Officials told drivers to follow speed limits, not to use the phone behind the wheel, leave a safe distance between vehicles, wear a seat belt, and use a child seat in the back seat for children aged under 10.

The police officers also distributed sweets, roses and greeting cards ahead of Eid.

Brigadier Mahmoud Yousef Al Balushi Brigadier Mahmoud Yousef Al Balushi, director of the Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police, congratulated drivers and road users on the occasion of Eid and urged them to adhere to the traffic law.

He warned against taking advantage of the joy of Eid by driving recklessly and causing accidents.

In Al Ain City, the Traffic Awareness and Education Department ( from Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra and external areas branches) participated in implementing the safe driving awareness initiative. This included distributing awareness booklets with a QR code that is scanned by mobile phones to play an awareness video urging drivers to adhere to traffic rules.

Rush hour timings

In another statement, Abu Dhabi Police announced the return of morning and evening rush timings on the roads in the emirate of Abu Dhabi to their usual schedule that was in place before Ramadan.

These timings restrict the movement of trucks during peak hours.

Gen Al Balushi clarified that the morning rush times in Abu Dhabi will be from 6:30am to 9am and 3pm to 6pm, and in Al Ain City from 6:30am to 8:30am and 2pm to 4pm.