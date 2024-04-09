Dubai: With an anticipated surge of approximately 3.6 million passengers expected by April 15, Dubai Customs has mobilised state-of-the-art equipment and experienced inspectors.

Ahead of the Eid Al Fitr holiday and spring break, Dubai Customs has demonstrated its readiness to facilitate procedures for travellers arriving in the UAE through Dubai International Airport.

Building upon the successful management of over 50 million bags last year, encompassing both air and cruise ship travelers, Dubai Customs has once again deployed advanced equipment and seasoned inspectors.

To enhance passenger flow, Dubai Customs has increased the number of inspectors during this period and allocated 77 devices for baggage inspection, comprising 58 for large bags and 19 for handbags, along with additional supporting equipment.

Swift iDeclare

The introduction of the iDeclare system allows travellers to electronically declare goods, personal belongings, gifts, currencies, and cash amounts in advance, with the option to expedite transactions prior to arrival, thus reducing customs processing time to under four minutes via the red path.

Ibrahim Ali Al Kamali, director of the Passenger Operations Department at Dubai Customs, underscored the department’s proactive stance in devising a comprehensive plan for Eid Al Fitr and spring break, in alignment with heightened flight and passenger volumes.

Coordination

Dubai Customs said it has closely collaborated with strategic partners such as Dubai Airports and Emirates Airlines, implementing measures like pre-notification of passenger surges for direct coordination between aviation and inspection shift workers across the airport’s three terminals, as well as Al Maktoum International Airport.

Ensuring seamless operations round the clock, continuous communication and coordination among shift staff, building managers, and team leaders have been established, with management conducting field visits to monitor progress, particularly during holidays and special occasions.