Dubai: The Eid Al Fitr holidays are here, and what better way to celebrate than with no worries of paying for parking as you travel around the UAE? Transport authorities in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah have announced free parking during the Eid holidays as well as adjusted public transport timings during the public holidays. Here are the details.
Dubai
Free parking stretches from Ramadan 29 until Shawwal 3. Paid parking resumes on Shawwal. The exact dates will be clear after the moon-sighting committee makes its announcement tomorrow – Monday, April 8.
Dubai's public transport is also getting adjusted timings during the Eid festivities.
• Metro: Extended hours will be implemented throughout the holiday. The Dubai Metro will operate from 8am to 1am on Sunday April 7, 5am to 1am from Monday to Saturday, April 8 to13 and 8am to 12midnight on Sunday, April 14.
• Tram: Monday to Saturday: 6am-1am, and Sunday: 9am to 1am (next day).
• Bus: Check RTA’s S’hail app for the adjusted schedule during the holiday.
Abu Dhabi
Enjoy free parking and toll-free travel on the Darb toll gate system from Monday, April 8 to Sunday, April 14. Public bus services will run according to the regular weekend schedule with more frequent trips depending on demand, according to Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC). Abu Dhabi Express and Abu Dhabi Link buses will operate extended hours, from 6am to 11pm.
Sharjah
Public parking will be free on the first, second and third day of Eid Al Fitr.
However, charges will continue at parking zones with blue signboards. These spaces are subject to fees on all days of the week, including Fridays and public holidays.
Ajman
Free public parking will be in effect during the Eid holidays. Abra timings are set from 8am to 12am. On-demand bus services will also be available, operating from 6am to midnight.
You can also contact the Ajman Transport Authority around the clock by calling the call center at 600599997.
Ras Al Khaimah
Intercity bus timings
Ras Al Khaimah - Ajman (via Umm Al Quwain)
The bus will leave every half hour from Ras Al Khaimah to Ajman, via Umm Al Quwain, from 6am until 7.30pm.
From Ajman, the bus will depart every half hour from 7.30am to 9.30pm (via Umm Al Quwian).
Ras al Khaimah - Abu Dhabi
From Ras Al Khaimah main bus station to Abu Dhabi Main Bus Station, Shahama
9am
12pm
3pm
From Abu Dhabi Main Bus Station, Shahama to Ras Al Khaimah, via Umm Al Quwain
1.30pm
4.30pm
7.30pm
Ras Al Khaimah - Dubai
6am – Direct to Dubai
7am – Dubai via Sharjah
8am – Dubai via Sharjah
9am – Dubai via Sharjah
10am – Dubai via Sharjah
11am – Dubai via Sharjah
12pm – Dubai via Sharjah
1pm – Direct to Dubai
1.30pm – Dubai via Sharjah
2pm – Direct to Dubai
2.30 pm – Dubai via Sharjah
3pm – Direct to Dubai
3.30pm – Dubai via Sharjah
4pm – Direct to Dubai
4.30pm – Dubai via Sharjah
5pm – Direct to Dubai
5.30 pm – Dubai via Sharjah
6pm – Direct to Dubai
6.30 pm – Dubai via Sharjah
7pm – Direct to Dubai
8pm – Dubai via Sharjah
8.30pm – Dubai via Sharjah
9pm – Dubai via Umm Al Quwain, Ajman, Sharjah
10pm – Dubai via Sharjah
Dubai to Ras Al Khaimah
The bus will depart from Dubai every half hour from 8.30am to 11.30pm, via Umm Al Quwain.
Ras Al Khaimah to Al Ain
Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday
2pm – Al Ain bus station
Al Ain to Ras Al Khaimah
Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday
8pm via Umm Al Quwain, Ajman
Ras Al Khaimah to Global Village
Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday
The bus will leave at 5pm from Al Ain and at 12am from Global Village.
Ras Al Khaimah to Dubai Mall
The bus will leave at 5pm from Ras Al Khaimah and at 11.30pm from Dubai Mall.
Ras Al Khaimah to Musandam, Oman
On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the bus will leave from both the Khasab and Ras Al Khaimah bus stations at 8am and 6pm.