Dubai: The Eid Al Fitr holidays are here, and what better way to celebrate than with no worries of paying for parking as you travel around the UAE? Transport authorities in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah have announced free parking during the Eid holidays as well as adjusted public transport timings during the public holidays. Here are the details.

Dubai

Free parking stretches from Ramadan 29 until Shawwal 3. Paid parking resumes on Shawwal. The exact dates will be clear after the moon-sighting committee makes its announcement tomorrow – Monday, April 8.

Dubai's public transport is also getting adjusted timings during the Eid festivities.

• Metro: Extended hours will be implemented throughout the holiday. The Dubai Metro will operate from 8am to 1am on Sunday April 7, 5am to 1am from Monday to Saturday, April 8 to13 and 8am to 12midnight on Sunday, April 14.

• Tram: Monday to Saturday: 6am-1am, and Sunday: 9am to 1am (next day).

• Bus: Check RTA’s S’hail app for the adjusted schedule during the holiday.

Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi Link is an on demand bus service.

Enjoy free parking and toll-free travel on the Darb toll gate system from Monday, April 8 to Sunday, April 14. Public bus services will run according to the regular weekend schedule with more frequent trips depending on demand, according to Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC). Abu Dhabi Express and Abu Dhabi Link buses will operate extended hours, from 6am to 11pm.

Sharjah

While parking is free in most areas, look out for the blue signboard, which clealry state that paid parking is applicable in those areas, even during public holidays.

Public parking will be free on the first, second and third day of Eid Al Fitr.

However, charges will continue at parking zones with blue signboards. These spaces are subject to fees on all days of the week, including Fridays and public holidays.

Ajman

Free public parking will be in effect during the Eid holidays. Abra timings are set from 8am to 12am. On-demand bus services will also be available, operating from 6am to midnight.

You can also contact the Ajman Transport Authority around the clock by calling the call center at 600599997.

Ras Al Khaimah

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5bueMcL6CV/?igsh=MW1nNWg1YzR3azV1Zw==

Intercity bus timings

Ras Al Khaimah - Ajman (via Umm Al Quwain)

The bus will leave every half hour from Ras Al Khaimah to Ajman, via Umm Al Quwain, from 6am until 7.30pm.

From Ajman, the bus will depart every half hour from 7.30am to 9.30pm (via Umm Al Quwian).

Ras al Khaimah - Abu Dhabi

From Ras Al Khaimah main bus station to Abu Dhabi Main Bus Station, Shahama

9am

12pm

3pm

From Abu Dhabi Main Bus Station, Shahama to Ras Al Khaimah, via Umm Al Quwain

1.30pm

4.30pm

7.30pm

Ras Al Khaimah - Dubai

6am – Direct to Dubai

7am – Dubai via Sharjah

8am – Dubai via Sharjah

9am – Dubai via Sharjah

10am – Dubai via Sharjah

11am – Dubai via Sharjah

12pm – Dubai via Sharjah

1pm – Direct to Dubai

1.30pm – Dubai via Sharjah

2pm – Direct to Dubai

2.30 pm – Dubai via Sharjah

3pm – Direct to Dubai

3.30pm – Dubai via Sharjah

4pm – Direct to Dubai

4.30pm – Dubai via Sharjah

5pm – Direct to Dubai

5.30 pm – Dubai via Sharjah

6pm – Direct to Dubai

6.30 pm – Dubai via Sharjah

7pm – Direct to Dubai

8pm – Dubai via Sharjah

8.30pm – Dubai via Sharjah

9pm – Dubai via Umm Al Quwain, Ajman, Sharjah

10pm – Dubai via Sharjah

Dubai to Ras Al Khaimah

The bus will depart from Dubai every half hour from 8.30am to 11.30pm, via Umm Al Quwain.

Ras Al Khaimah to Al Ain

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday

2pm – Al Ain bus station

Al Ain to Ras Al Khaimah

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday

8pm via Umm Al Quwain, Ajman

Ras Al Khaimah to Global Village

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The bus will leave at 5pm from Al Ain and at 12am from Global Village.

Ras Al Khaimah to Dubai Mall

The bus will leave at 5pm from Ras Al Khaimah and at 11.30pm from Dubai Mall.