Dubai: If you are visiting Abu Dhabi and want to make a quick trip, say from the Louvre Abu Dhabi to Saadiyat Beach, did you know that you could take a free trip on Abu Dhabi’s on-demand bus service?

The ‘Abu Dhabi link’ bus service, which operates within certain areas in Abu Dhabi, allows people to travel within those areas for free, or for a maximum ticket cost of Dh2. Here is all you need to know about how you can take this bus.

In which areas can I take the ‘Abu Dhabi link’ bus? The service operates in the following areas:

• Saadiyat Island

• Yas Island

• Al Raha

• Shahama

• Al Bahia

The bus service operates from 6am to 11pm



How can you book a bus on demand?

1. Download the ‘Abu Dhabi Link’ app, which is available on the Google Playstore and the Apple Appstore.

2. Open the app. You will see a message pop up, asking you to enable permissions for the app to connect to the WiFi or online data service.

3. You will then be asked to log in to the app. If this is the first time you are using the service, tap on the ‘Don’t have an account yet?’ link. You will then be asked to enter details like your full name, email address and phone number, and asked to set a password.

4. Once you have filled in the details, tap on ‘Next’ on the top right of the screen. You will be asked to allow the app to use your location services, which are required for the app to assist you in booking the service.

5. Once you select the pick-up and drop-off location, the app will first scan the existing busses on the network, and then provide you with details of your bus. This includes information like how soon the bus will pick you up, the bus plate number, bus ID and the name of the driver.

How much does it cost to use the service?

Al Shahama: Dh2 per boarding.

Yas Island and Saadiyat Island: According to ITC, the service to these areas is free (until further notice)