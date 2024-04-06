Abu Dhabi: The UAE moon-sighting committee has invited all Muslims in the country to sight the crescent of the month of Shawwal on Monday evening, 29th Ramadan, 1445 H, which corresponds to April 8, 2024.

The committee requested anyone who sees the crescent to contact the number 026921166 to be directed to the nearest court to record the testimony.

The International Astronomy Center has forecasted that Ramadan is likely to last for thirty days this year, predicting Eid Al Fitr to fall on Wednesday, April 10, for countries that set out to sight the crescent on Monday, April 8.

On this day, crescent sighting will be impossible due to the moon setting before the sun and the conjunction happening after sunset.