Customers Happiness Centres

Customers Happiness Centres across the emirate of Abu Dhabi will be closed during the holiday. Customers may continue to apply for ITC’s services online through ITC’s website (www.itc.gov.ae), Darb websites and apps, and through Tamm platform and app for digital government services in Abu Dhabi. Additionally, customers may contact the unified Service Support Centre of DMT on 800850 or Taxi Call Centre on 600535353 to request services 24/7.

MAWAQiF Service

MAWAQiF surface parking fees will be free of charge as of Monday, April 8, until 7:59am on Monday, April 15. Additionally, parking fees at the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will also be free of charge during the Eid holiday.

The ITC calls on drivers to avoid parking in prohibited areas and blocking traffic movement. The ITC also urges drivers to park properly in the designated areas and to avoid parking in residential parking spaces from 9pm till 8am.

Darb toll gate

The Darb toll gate system will be free of charge during the Eid holiday starting from Monday, April 8. Toll gate fees will be reactivated after the Eid holiday is over, starting Monday, April 15 during peak hours (from 7am to 9am and from 5pm to 7pm).

Public bus services

During the Eid Al Fitr holiday, public bus services including local and regional bus services in the emirate will operate according to the regular schedule followed during weekends, with an increase in the number of regional bus trips according to the volume of demand during the Eid holiday.

As for inter-city bus services and buses between the emirates, the ITC has coordinated with the relevant entities to increase the number of trips during the holiday, including the last days of Ramadan and during Eid, in a manner that is proportionate to the anticipated increase in the demand for the services.

Moreover, Abu Dhabi Express and the ‘Abu Dhabi Link’ bus services will operate from 6am to 11pm during the holiday.