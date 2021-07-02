Sharjah Book Authority is promoting Emirati culture at the ongoing 52nd Cairo International Book Fair. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), which is participating at the ongoing 52nd Cairo International Book Fair (CIBF), is promoting Emirati culture and highlighting its support for the international publishing industry.

Themed In Reading ... Life, the event is being held under the patronage of the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. It opened on June 30 and will run until July 15 at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre (EIEC) in Cairo.

At CIBF, SBA has shared the emirate’s cultural vision of the publishing industry and highlighted SBA’s efforts in supporting the industry. SBA has also attracted the attention of children’s book experts, including publishers, authors and illustrators, and showcased the vision and mission of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF), and the Sharjah International Literary Agency.

Sheikh Sultan’s book

Ahmed Al Ameri, the SBA chairman, presented Dr Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt, with a signed copy of ‘The Inquisition’ a book authored by His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, as a gift for President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. A copy of the same book was also gifted to the Egyptian prime minister by the SBA chairman.

Al Ameri said: “Achieving the objectives of any development or cultural project starts with an investment in books. This is what the Egyptian culture has always been based on and which the Ruler of Sharjah has fostered by prioritising books as the cornerstone of Sharjah’s inclusive development and the bedrock on which the emirate reinforces its relationships with Arab and global cultural cities and capitals.”

“CIBF is one of the region’s most significant book fairs and we are keen on participating in this event each year to further enhance the close relations and joint action with cultural entities in Egypt. Moreover, we are exploring Egypt’s expertise in creative industries and bolstering effective communication channels to launch new quality activities and initiatives that best serve Arab books and creativity in the future,” he added.

Cultural collaboration

Al Ameri also met Dr Inas Abdel Dayem, Egypt’s Minister of Culture. They discussed ways to further enhance collaboration in creative industries between SBA and Egypt’s Ministry of Culture. They also addressed a number of joint activities that will be announced in the future.