The integration process reduces service completion time from six days to three minutes. Previously, the transaction delivery time was three days inside the UAE and three days abroad. The move also eliminates courier service costs.

‘Zero Bureaucracy’

This initiative grants customers easy access to the attestation service, and offers it proactively, allowing customers to apply for the “issuance and attestation of a school certificate-public education” service through the ESE digital channels and website (ese.gov.ae) and choose MoFA attestation while applying. They can thus opt to obtain the service without the need to visit the websites of the concerned authorities separately.

This comes as a part of a series of technical integrations of MoFA’s documents attestation service with digital services offered by the relevant entities. The goal aligns with the objectives of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme of the UAE.

ESE appreciated the cooperation with the MoFA in this project and the harnessing of all capabilities in order to complete it as required.