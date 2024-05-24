Dubai: Emirates Health Services (EHS) has significantly reduced bureaucracy and enhanced the efficiency of government services in the field of preventive dental check-ups for students.

This remarkable achievement, resulting in 50 per cent reduction in future orthodontic visits for each customer, was accomplished as part of its extensive efforts to align with national visions, and its endeavours in line with the goals of the “Zero Bureaucracy” programme.

These achievements form part of the effective strategic efforts exerted by EHS to improve the customer experience and reduce the time and cost associated with treatment.

Preventive dental checkup

Through its pioneering preventive dental check-up programme for school students, EHS has proactively achieved tangible progress by simplifying procedures and improving the customer experience.

It is expected that preventive treatment (interceptive) for malocclusion will reduce the treatment duration for each customer by 12 months in the future, thereby enhancing quick access to healthcare.

Dr. Essam Al Zarooni, Acting Executive Director of the Clinical Services Sector at Emirates Health Services, affirmed that EHS has made significant strides in reducing bureaucracy and enhancing the efficiency of government services in the field of preventive dental check-ups for school students.

Dr. Essam Al Zarooni, Acting Executive Director of the Clinical Services Sector at Emirates Health Services

The improvements associated with this service are expected to reduce 24,000 visits annually in the future.

He expressed pride in the achievements made in eliminating bureaucracy and enhancing the effectiveness of dental check-up services, noting that these results reflect EHS’ commitment to improving the customer experience and providing effective healthcare.

Improving access

The substantial improvements in the programme will significantly reduce treatment time and improve customers’ access to healthcare services quickly and efficiently.

Dr. Haifa Hannawi, Director of the Dental Services Department at EHS, indicated that the preventive dental check-up programme for students will contribute to reducing the number of orthodontic visits for each customer by 50 per cent in the future.

Dr. Haifa Hannawi, Director of the Dental Services Department at EHS

It is expected that the number of treatment visits to the dentist will be reduced from 24 to 12 visits per customer, along with reducing waiting times and congestion in health centres.

This initiative will also help lower the cost of orthodontic treatment services for parents by an average saving of Dh10,000 per student.