Historically, the UAE has been proactive in launching initiatives that solidify its global position in ease of doing business, government service flexibility, and proactivity. By 2024, these efforts have propelled the UAE to 7th place globally in the competitive power of countries.

Strategic transformational projects continue to be a priority, enhancing the effectiveness of government procedures. These projects focus on developing national competencies and talents, equipping them with future skills necessary to achieve high levels of efficiency, quality, and flexibility in governmental operations.

The Ministry of Economy, as part of the Zero Bureaucracy Programme, is enhancing customer service experiences for both individuals and companies, streamlining processes to deliver services in an easy, simple, and swift manner without compromising quality and effectiveness. An action plan is in place that extends to the end of 2024, with a comprehensive evaluation process scheduled to assess the impact of these improvements and boost customer satisfaction.

Similarly, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology has been refining its procedures since last April, with a timeline stretching to next September. These efforts are part of the first phase of the programme, aimed at accelerating the design and implementation of service procedures using innovative tools that foster continuous development.

Additionally, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure is innovating and streamlining government procedures to enhance customer experiences, focusing on transparency, efficiency, and the adoption of innovative technologies.