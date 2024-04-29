Dubai: Dubai Municipality on Monday kicked off its Health and Safety Week event on Monday, April 29, in conjunction with the World Workplace Health and Safety Day, which is celebrated on April 28 each year. It aims to promote best practices and exchange experiences in the field of health, safety and prevention of accidents and illnesses to ensure a safe working environment for all.

Dubai Municipality said it continuously reviews its occupational health and safety programmes to develop innovative solutions and ensure compliance with global health and safety standards, as well as the unique requirements in this region. “The Municipality remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the highest standards of operations, and proactive protection of public health, while promoting the broader goals of achieving resilience, institutional flexibility, and environmental preservation,” the civic body said in a press release.

Currently, the Municipality is spearheading public safety through initiatives such as the Occupational Health and Safety Control Programme, and the Environmental Health Control Programe. It also includes a specialised division for Health and Safety Management in Labour Buildings, which aims to minimise the negative impact of climate change as well as an integrated programme for health and safety awareness encompassing action plans and field campaigns which utilise multilingual social media presence.

Integrated preventive system

Dr Naseem Rafie, acting CEO of the Health and Safety Department at Dubai Municipality, stated that the weeklong event will provide a venue to showcase ongoing efforts in developing an integrated preventive system encompassing occupational health and safety frameworks, to ensure compliance for all employees.

She further explained that occupational safety and health management systems are preventive systems which can facilitate comprehensive mechanisms for proactive actions and their workplace applications. It aims to ensure proactive risk management, and protection of human capital in the face of workplace hazards while bolstering the safety of workers.

Dr Naseem said: “Dubai Municipality utilises advanced occupational health and safety management systems across the UAE. Further, the municipality uses meticulously designed procedures, regulations, and policies to ensure the safety and well-being of all municipal employees and its service recipients. The event reaffirms our long-standing commitment to developing a sustainable health and environmental system, aimed at making Dubai the premier sustainable and well-being-centric destination. Moreover, it furthers our wise leadership’s vision to position Dubai as the best city to live and work in the world.”

Agenda

The Health and Safety Week, which takes place from April 29 to May 2, will feature talk sessions on the impact of climate change on occupational health and safety, and provide insights into the future of occupational health and safety. It will also include presentations on best health and safety practices, as well as workshops exploring first aid methods and critical risks that could impact workplace safety.

An accompanying exhibition will feature specialised health and safety companies offering medical examinations to employees, while workers’ awareness workshops will raise awareness on mandatory safety procedures and workers’ rights.