Dubai: Dubai Municipality on Monday confirmed the safety of all Perrier French water products in Dubai markets.

Taking to social media, the civic body also reassures consumers that all imported food products are subject to control through the supply chain and comply with safety and quality standards regulated by the country.

Earlier, on Sunday, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) refuted rumours regarding Perrier water products in Abu Dhabi and confirmed their safety the emirate’s markets.

In a statement posted on its X account, the Authority said: “ADAFSA reassures consumers in the emirate that it is taking all necessary measures and procedures to prevent any unsafe and unhealthy products from reaching the emirate’s markets.”

The reassurance from the local authorities follow reports in France that Perrier, under government orders, destroyed 2 million bottles of its sparkling water suspected of being contaminated with “faecal” bacteria.