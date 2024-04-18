WHAT THE LAW SAYS

Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combatting Rumours and Cybercrimes took effect on January 2, 2022.



The law provides a comprehensive legal framework to address the concerns relating to the misuse and abuse of online technologies.



Under the law, various acts of spreading rumours and false news, are punishable by either (imprisonment and/or (a hefty fine).



Article 52 of the law stipulates that whoever uses the information network to “announce, disseminate, re-disseminate, circulate, or recirculate false news or data, or false, tendentious, misleading or erroneous rumors or reports, or rumors or reports contrary to what has been announced officially, or broadcasts any provocative advertisements that would incite or provoke the public opinion, disturb the public peace, spread terror among people, or cause harm to the public interest, the national economy, the public order, or the public health” shall be punished with at least one year of imprisonment and a fine of not less than AED 100,000."



This punishment shall increase to at least two years of imprisonment with a fine of not less than AED 200,000 in case any of the mentioned actions set out under Article 52 of the New Law result in the incitement and provocation of the public opinion against any of the UAE entities or authorities, or is committed during epidemics, crisis, emergencies, or disasters.