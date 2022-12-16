City Walk

In partnership with Light Art Collection and Merex Investment, the outdoor exhibition at City Walk titled ‘The Spark Within’ celebrates the power, resilience and positivity of light and sound as a symbol of connection between people, places and nature.

DSF goers can also enjoy a showcase of 10 unique interactive light installations that create an immersive journey of artistic lights and sounds at City Walk.

City Walk during the ongoing Dubai Lights show Image Credit: Supplied

C/C is an interactive sculpture by Angela Chong that casts shadows by day and transforms into a colourful LED lightshow by night. The sculpture also functions as a seat for the public.

Light Piano 2.0 by Arion de Munck and Mark Ridder combines art with music. It is composed of an arrangement of dozens of cubes connected to the keys of the piano that light up when the keyboard is played, enabling the audience to experience both the sound and light in a multisensory experience.

Nest by Vikas Patil and Santosh Gujar is inspired by the male bowerbirds that build colourful nests for their partners. The installation plays on the idea of organic architecture in construction.

Never Ends by Luigi Console & Valentina Novembre is an interactive installation involving a horse on a spring. When a visitor gets on the exhibit, that is when the light show comes to life.

Run Beyond by Angelo Bonello is a work about the power of imagination and its ability to conquer fears and limitations. It plays on the theme of long jumping as a metaphor for opening oneself up to other cultures, new friendships and unknown worlds.

Submergence by Squidsoup is a large, immersive, walkthrough experience composed of thousands of suspended lights that create the impression of a digital presence within a physical space.

Tornado by UxU Studio, is an installation that mimics the majesty of the natural phenomena.

Sphere 3D Spectrum by Clifton Mahangoe brings together two opposites as harmonious partners. They form perfect circles surrounded by vibrations and spirals. In the projections, abstract dots and lines, images of sunlight, water reflections and swirling flocks of birds alternate.

Bunch of Tulipos by Koros Design renders the symbol of Holland as a giant inflatable PopArt.

Desire by Uxu Design is an installation of 1,500 lights intended to evoke the idea of passion.

Dubai Design District

DSF, in collaboration with Dubai Design District (d3), presents ‘Sky Castle’, an interactive sound and light installation by multi-award-winning Australian-based art and technology company ENESS, featuring a cluster of inflatable arches spanning a public space in a colourful symphony. The Sky Castle story was developed during the movement restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic as an expression of freedom from isolation and the positive clear skies that come after difficult times.

As guests move through the arches, their movement powers the melodic xylophone soundscape and causes colour changes in each arch. As more people join in the journey, the music crescendos in intensity, creating a lush, orchestral piece that differs every night.

Palm Jumeirah

Visitors can expect a different type of light show at Palm Jumeirah, themed after the wonders of the sea.

Families can enjoy a hypnotic ‘Sea-Wonder’ carnival parade at The Pointe that will take them on an underwater journey of memorable and shareable moments until 17 December. Families can also stop by the event plaza for photos and fun moments under the brightly lit aquatic-themed arch until 29 January.