Grand celebration

A grand celebration of FIFA World Cup Qatar Finals, daily fireworks and drone shows, concerts and entertainment events across the city are other major highlights of the festival revealed.

Up to 90 per cent discount for the DSF final mega sale in select outlets, a 12-hour mega sale and special offers and discounts up to 75 per cent across thousands of retail outlets will also be part of the mega shopping festival.

DSF will also see Dubai decked up in special lighting installations and will enthrall visitors during the world’s coolest winter campaign in the emirate. The festival will see the world’s best New Year’s Eve celebrations, unique dining experiences, life-changing raffles, the best deals from homegrown and global brands, and live concerts by regional and international music icons.

Officials of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) including Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of DFRE; Mohamed Feras Arayqat, director of Retail Registration, Kaltham Al Shamsi from the Events Planning team, and Abdullah Al Ameeri, director of Raffles spoke at the press conference.

Logest-running retail festival

Speaking about what to expect from DSF 2022-2023, Al Khaja, said: “Dubai Shopping Festival is not just the world’s longest-running retail festival, but also its best. The seven-week festival showcases the incredible experiences, events and entertainment that our great city has to offer. This DSF, we invite everyone to celebrate with us and explore the diverse experiences across entertainment, gastronomy, shopping, leisure and lifestyle that only Dubai can deliver. In collaboration with our valued partners and retailers, we look forward to another DSF season of world-class experiences that create unforgettable memories for our residents and visitors.”

Arayqat presented the extensive list of retail activations and promotions while Al Shamsi provided details about concerts, live events, festive markets, cultural and community engagements, family entertainment opportunities and the FIFA fan festivals. Meanwhile, Al Ameeri presented the details of the grand raffles that will take place during this DSF.

WHAT’S HAPPENING THIS DSF?

The opening weekend

DSF celebrations will kick off with a spectacular opening ceremony on 15 December featuring concerts by regional music icons, cultural and family-oriented performances, and live entertainment. Dubai Shopping Festival’s opening night fireworks on December 15 at 9pm will light up the sky across six locations: The Beach opposite JBR and Bluewaters, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Frame, Al Seef, Dubai Creek, and Dubai Festival City Mall.

Daily Fireworks

From December 16 until January 29, the daily DSF fireworks displays by the Al Zarooni group will provide pyrotechnic spectacles at Burj Al Arab, Bluewaters, Dubai Creek, Al Seef, Dubai Frame, Dubai Festival City Mall, and JBR at 8:30 or 9 pm.

DSF Drone Show

The DSF Drone Show will host two all-new themed shows: 1, Dubai Shopping Festival, inspired by the DSF’s retail offerings, and 2, The Future of Dubai, inspired by the 2040 vision. The show will wow spectators with original music composed for the spectacle and the most advanced 3D drone technology available. Shows will be held twice daily throughout DSF at 7 pm and 10 pm at The Beach and Bluewaters opposite Jumeirah Beach Residence. On New Year’s Eve, show timings will be at 8pm and 11pm. Laser shows on December 23-24, January 13-14, and January 27-28 will accompany the visual lineup.

Win Incredible Prizes

Patrons spending Dh300 or more on shopping, dining or entertainment during DSF at Dubai Festival City Mall will get a chance to win the grand prize of Dh1million as part of The Greatest Deal of the Year.

Idealz will present over 200 raffle draws this DSF including the DSF Mega Raffle and DSF Grand Prize which will be an apartment in Downtown Dubai.

DSF SHARE Millionaire will allow shoppers spending Dh300 or more during DSF at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem, and City Centre Al Shindagha a chance to take home up to 1 million SHARE points worth Dh100,000.

The Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group’s raffle will give shoppers purchasing Dh500 worth of gold, diamond or pearl jewellery from participating outlets a chance to win 250 grams of gold. A total of five kg of gold valued at Dh6m will be given away.

Spending Dh25 at Zoom and Dh50 at AutoPro or select Tasjeel services will earn shoppers an entry into the ENOC Grand Raffle for a Dh100,000 cash prize daily.

The DSF Mega Raffle ticket, available for Dh200 at ENOC or EPPCO petrol stations, will give buyers a chance to win a new Nissan Patrol and Dh100,000 in cash daily.

With the Dubai Shopping Malls Group, shoppers at participating malls can win up to Dh1 million when they shop for over Dh200 between December 15 and January 29.

With the daily DSF Lucky Receipt, shoppers spending a minimum of Dh500 from December 15 to 25 at any of the 10 participating brands can win TVs, iPhones, gold and jewellery sets.

This DSF, Tickit provides shoppers with a chance to earn double or triple points across key programme partners and incredible daily prizes, including passes to Dubai Parks and Resorts, tickets to Roxy Cinemas, dining experiences, and much more. New Tickit members who sign up during DSF with a linked Visa or MasterCard issued from the UAE and who spend a minimum of Dh100 will enter a weekly draw to win 50,000 Tickit points, equivalent to Dh50,000.

Shop your heart out

Over 800 participating brands across 3,500 outlets will offer 25 per cent to 75 per cent reductions throughout the festival. Top international brands will provide unmissable discounts and bargains across Dubai’s malls and shopping destinations.

DSF Daily Surprises

The DSF Daily Surprises are back with incredible deals from different brands each day of the festival, with deals revealed only 24 hours before they go live.

DSF Markets

The free-to-attend DSF Markets will bring outdoor and pop-up community shopping experiences at iconic locations across the city, including the Al Seef market at Dubai Creek and the DSF Market at Al Muraqqabat.

Etisalat MOTB

The annual Etisalat MOTB, the original alternative shopping concept for Dubai, celebrates its 10th year and will take place from January 19 to 29. The new location will be at Dubai Design District and this time the market will feature a New York City theme. It will celebrate homegrown F and B and retail vendors with on-ground activities alongside live entertainment by local and regional artists.

New Concepts

New for this edition is the Dubai 80s pop-up at Last Exit Al Khawaneej. From December 23 to January 8, Dubai 80s will serve nostalgia with old-school pop-ups from the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s.

The COREUNITY Festival will take over Dubai’s adventure capital Hatta to deliver incredible music, movement and wellness from 13 to 15 January 2023.

Play and be entertained

Eighteen world-class tennis stars, including Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, and Alexander Zvrev, will participate in the World Tennis League from December 19 to 24 at the Coca-Cola Arena. The daily duels on the court will be followed by musical extravaganzas featuring performances by Tiesto (December 19), Wizkid (December 20), Ne-yo (December21), Deadmau5 (December 22), Mohamed Ramadan (December 23), and Armin Van Buuren (December 24). Tickets for all World Tennis League matches and nightly performances start at Dh199 and are available on the website of Visit Dubai.

Arabic music singer, composer and songwriter Kadim Al Sahir will perform live at the Dubai Opera on December 23 and 24 at 9 pm. Tickets are available on the website of Visit Dubai and start at Dh550. Pre-New-Year’s-Eve will see the Dutch dance-music sensation Martin Garrix go live on December 30 at the Coca-Cola Arena, with tickets starting from Dh175.

Dubai Beats makes a comeback this DSF, hosting ten artists from different musical genres on January 6 and 7. Tickets are available on Platinumlist with prices starting at Dh120.

Tunes DXB will run from January 6 to 15 in 12 locations across the city, showcasing talented local artists, including Hamdan Al Abri, Alya Al Ali, Maitha Al Mansoori, and Shebani, with daily performances from 5 pm to 11 pm.

FIFA Fan Festival

There will be special celebrations at the BudX FIFA Fan Festival, one of six international FIFA Fan Festival events in the world. The festival will be held from December 15 to 18 at Dubai Harbour.

Unique art and cultural experiences

High-energy and high-acrobatic production of OVO by Cirque du Soleil will run from January 12 to 18 at the Coca-Cola Arena. Tickets start at Dh113 from the venue’s website.

The Quoz Arts Fest will return to Dubai’s artistic hub Alserkal Avenue on January 28 and 29 2023.

The infamous Murder Mystery experience will be performed live at Al Seef Heritage Hotel Dubai until February 12, with tickets priced at Dh210 per person.

Throughout DSF, Performing Arts of Dubai will feature a jam-packed schedule of in-mall and outdoor entertainment. The second edition of Dubai Lights will showcase ten unique interactive light installations by renowned artists and studios worldwide.

Horse racing

The Meydan Racecourse will see the region’s most skilled horses and talented jockeys go head to head in a domestic challenge that runs along with the international Dubai World Cup Carnival, with races scheduled until February 19. For more information, visit the website of Dubai Racing Club.

City lights and decoration

The city will be decked with lighting decorations and structures, creating an ambience of fun and festivity. Giant illuminated DSF shopping bag structures will be situated in nine locations in addition to the DSF digital bag structure at Hessa Street.

The Dubai Pop-Ups project supports SMEs and upcoming brands and labels across the city from across F and B, clothing, jewellery, accessories and much more.

The Closing Weekend

Iconic Hollywood film music composer Hans Zimmer and his 45-piece band, orchestra, and dancers will give a sensational show on January 27 at the Coca-Cola Arena. Tickets start at Dh495 and are available on the Dubai Platinumlist website.