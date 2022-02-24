Dubai: Hundred lucky shoppers took home a collective 25kg of gold from the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG) raffles, which took place during the 27th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), which ran from December 15, 2021, to January 30, 2022.

Tawhid Abdullah, chairman, Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG), said: “Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG) is proud to be part of Dubai’s iconic annual shopping festival. Since 1996, Dubai Shopping Festival has transformed itself into an annual celebration that brings together millions of people. Our participation in the 27th edition of DSF concluded with 100 shoppers winning up to 25kg of gold as part of raffle draws. Not only was this year’s DSF bigger and better, but it also showcased Dubai’s true innovative spirit and role as a leading destination for jewellery retail.”

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “We would like to thank Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG) for their participation in Dubai Shopping Festival by bringing life-changing prizes to shoppers across the city. Opportunities to win are an integral part of this retail festival, which was created to enhance the city’s retail proposition and drive footfall from citizens, residents and visitors alike. Today, the festival plays a major role in supporting Dubai’s economic and tourism development goals and we are grateful for all the support we get from our partners to make each year of DSF an unforgettable experience.”

This year, DGJG raffles increased footfall into jewellery stores on an average of 28 per cent compared to last year.

Winners of the gold prizes included an eight-year-old boy whose family had been taking part in the DSF raffles for the last 17 years and a UAE resident who said he would use the gold to continue work on his dream home:

‘Thankful to the Dubai Government’

The father of eight-year-old boy T. Shashank Reddy said: “Shashank is my eight-year-old son. We have been living in Dubai for 17 years and participated in DSF once again this year by purchasing gold from a Jewellery shop in Karama. We received a call telling us that we had won. We are very happy and thankful to the Dubai Government for bringing initiatives like DSF to the city. We really enjoy taking part and are joyful to receive such a prize.”

Lakmal, a winner from Sri Lanka, said: “I have been living in Dubai for 14 years now. This year I purchased some gold jewellery from one of the jewellery shops in Al Barsha. DSF offers some amazing opportunities to win and this prize is so helpful for me.”

Another winner, Syed Faizulla, from India, said: “I am a resident of Abu Dhabi and have been in the UAE for 16 years. This was my first-time taking part in a DSF raffle. I received a coupon when I purchased some jewellery and then won 250 grammes of gold! I had started constructing my home, but I had to stop the work because I didn’t have enough money. Now that I have won this prize, by the grace of God, I have resumed the construction work.”

‘Thank you DSF’

“I am a resident of the UAE for 12 years now, but had never taken part in a DSF raffle before. I purchased jewellery for my daughter who is in India and won 250 grammes of gold. I was very happy to receive the prize. Initially, I did not believe it, but the organisers confirmed that I had indeed won a prize. The first thing I did after the confirmation was to call my family and tell them about the prize. They also did not believe it! The happiest moment was to see my family members’ happy faces after this news. Thank you DSF,” said Indian national Dileep Atimulla about his win.