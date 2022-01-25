Dubai: From shower gels for Dh5 and hand soaps for Dh10 to a chance to win a multi-million luxury apartment in Madinat Jumeirah Living or Dh1 million in cash for a spend of just Dh100, deals during the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) this month have been coming in all sizes, attracting an increasing number of shoppers, according to a top official.

Speaking exclusively to Gulf News on Tuesday, Mohammed Feras Arayqat, Director Retail Registration, Retail & Strategic Alliances, Dubai Economy and Tourism, said the ongoing festival’s huge success, in its current 27th edition, continues to position Dubai as a global hub for tourism and commerce, which as per estimates is forecast to reach $70.5 billion in sales by 2025.

COVID-19 safety protocols

“This is despite the current global challenges that have been brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

“The 27th edition of DSF highlights the city’s readiness, openness and the comprehensive safety measures in place for all residents and global visitors. Dubai’s malls, retail stores and attractions are all adhering to stringent health and safety protocols issued by public health authorities, and have taken all the necessary precautions to keep visitors and shoppers safe and at ease,” he said.

Arayqat said Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment’s partnerships with retailers throughout Dubai have guaranteed a structured approach, which has ensured that all health and safety protocols are strictly adhered to in line with the public health authorities’ protocols.

“DSF has played a big role in establishing Dubai’s reputation as one of the best cities to visit; raising the city’s profile as a global tourism destination and shopping hub through its breadth of offerings from shopping and leisure to entertainment and world-class dining,” he added.

Biggest deals yet

According to the official, the scale of offers, sales and deals this year has been the biggest yet for DSF, with mega sales throughout the city.

“For example, the Dubai Mall held its mega sale earlier this month with exclusive offers and up to 90 per cent off across a whole host of fashion, beauty, home and lifestyle brands,” he noted.

Arayqat said this year, DSF will have given away over Dh30 million worth of raffles and prizes in January alone, including luxury cars, gold and cash.

Reiterating how Dubai ensures all sales are fair and genuine, he said, “Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) is committed to ensuring that all customers and shoppers are protected through carefully vetting all sales and promotions taking place at retailers and shopping malls throughout the city.”

Promotion certification