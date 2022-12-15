Look: Spectacular fireworks display marks the opening of Dubai Shopping Festival
DSF, the world’s longest-running festival, runs until January 29, 2023.
The 28th Dubai Shopping Festival, the biggest and brightest edition of DSF, kicked off on Thursday, December 15, with life-changing raffles, incredible prizes, discounts and an array of family entertainment events and festivities.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
The world’s longest-running retail festival runs until January 29, 2023, across an action-packed 46-day calendar.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The fireworks can be seen from multiple vantage points, as they will be organised in popular spots across Dubai, from Dubai Frame and Burj Al Arab to Al Seef and Dubai Festival City Mall.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
The action-packed 46-day festival will feature shopping, winning, entertainment, and gastronomic experiences at citywide locations, including malls, high street shops, community markets, and beachside destinations.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
The festival will see the world’s best New Year’s Eve celebrations, unique dining experiences, life-changing raffles, the best deals from homegrown and global brands, and live concerts by regional and international music icons.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Tunes DXB, too, returns by popular demand, bringing ten days of celebration for music lovers with live performances with some of the region’s hottest and hippest emerging talents.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Up to 90 per cent discount for the DSF final mega sale in select outlets, a 12-hour mega sale and special offers and discounts up to 75 per cent across thousands of retail outlets will also be part of the mega shopping festival.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
The DSF Daily Surprises are back with incredible deals from different brands each day of the festival, with deals revealed only 24 hours before they go live.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
The free-to-attend DSF Markets will bring outdoor and pop-up community shopping experiences at iconic locations across the city, including the Al Seef market at Dubai Creek and the DSF Market at Al Muraqqabat.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News