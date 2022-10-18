Dubai: The Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is set to return for its 28th edition from December 15, 2022 until January 29, 2023, with 46 days of entertainment, concerts, fashion exclusives, shopping deals, hotel offers, raffles and much more.
Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the upcoming edition of DSF will also see the return of the popular retail concept, Etisalat MOTB at Burj Park, the longest running DSF Drones Light Show and the Dubai Lights Exhibition.
Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “The 28th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival is another opportunity for visitors from around the world to visit Dubai and enjoy the longest running shopping festival of its kind. DSF has grown from a key sales event to an annual celebration of the very best the city has to offer.”
He added: “This DSF, we invite everyone to celebrate and relish in the diverse experiences encompassing entertainment, gastronomy, shopping and leisure. In collaboration with our partners and retailers, we are looking forward to yet another season of world-class experiences and creating unforgettable memories.”