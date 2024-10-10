Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command has launched a public awareness campaign titled ‘Beware of Cybercrime,’ in collaboration with Ras Al Khaimah Broadcasting Authority, aimed at combating online scams.

The joint effort, led by the Media and Public Relations Department and the Department of Criminal Investigations at RAK Police, seeks to enhance cooperation between police and the public to identify fraudsters and prevent potential scams. The initiative aligns with the UAE Ministry of Interior’s mission to improve quality of life through smart, proactive, and innovative services.

Colonel Hamad Abdullah Al Awadhi, Director of the Media and Public Relations Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, explained that the campaign includes a series of live dialogue sessions featuring experts in cybercrime prevention. These sessions will focus on techniques and tactics commonly employed by cybercriminals, such as fraudulent electronic links, phishing messages, phone scams, and deceptive advertisements, including fake job postings.

“The campaign aims to educate the public on how to avoid becoming victims of fraud, scams, and electronic blackmail,” he emphasised.

Share experiences

Colonel Al Awadhi encouraged community participation, stating that the campaign provides an excellent opportunity for individuals to share their experiences and insights on cybercrime while learning effective strategies to combat it. He urged the public to remain vigilant and take precautions against cybercriminals, calling on all community members in Ras Al Khaimah to collaborate with police in identifying potential fraudsters and reporting suspicious activities for immediate action.