Image Credit:

As the world bids farewell to a tumultuous 2020 and gets ready to welcome the new year, we bring you updates from around the world on the festivities

10:40PM



Times Square barricaded, quiet for NYE

New York City's Times Square was barricaded on Thursday, with only a handful of invited guests, including health care workers and others from the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, allowed in to watch the New Year's Eve ball drop in person, reports Reuters.

Everyone else should stay home and watch the pared-down festivities on television, Mayor Bill de Blasio said, with scores of events around the United States similarly curtailed or moved online.

Tens of thousands of people usually fill the blocks around Times Square, standing for hours in the cold at the focal point of U.S. New Year's Eve celebrations, waiting for a crystal ball to slowly descend in the year's final seconds.

People pose for photographs while wearing protective masks during the coronavirus pandemic in Times Square Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in New York. Image Credit: AP

10:31PM



10:29PM



India ushers in New Year

10:18PM



10:14PM



09:58PM



Tribute to COVID-19 frontliners

Since 2010, the theme for the New Year’s Eve has always been kept a secret. This year, however, there are speculations that the theme would revolve around togetherness, community celebration and tribute to COVID-19 frontliners.

Emaar said up to 50,000 people from around the world were expected to join on Zoom calls to witness the New Year’s Eve celebrations that was also streamed live on www.mydubainewyear.com. Netizens were also given the opportunity to share their New Year wishes on the world’s tallest building by using the hashtag #BurjWishes2021.

Tribute to UAE friends

Before the main event, flags of various countries were displayed on Burj Khalifa. Japan and South Korea came first as they celebrated their New Year at 7pm (UAE time), followed by China, the Philippines and Singapore at 8pm while Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia came at 9pm. India’s flag will be displayed at 10.30pm while Pakistan colours will be showcased at 11pm. Other countries, including UK will displayed after midnight.

09:25PM



Fewer spectators, anticipation high

The number of spectators was fewer than last year but the mood and level of anticipation was still high. People still came in droves – some as early as 4pm – to witness live the annual fireworks and laser show on Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower.

People came early to get the best seats at Dubai Mall Promenade to watch Burj Khalifa fireworks. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Unlike in previous years, when people were standing shoulder to shoulder and jockeying for the best view of Burj Khalifa, physical distancing was strictly enforced this year and people had to stand at marked areas to watch the event. Everyone was also required to wear a face mask at all times.

Streets and boulevards at Downtown Dubai and the Dubai Mall Metro Station were closed earlier than usual. No vehicle was allowed along Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard as the entire stretch was designated as a public viewing area.

Only those with QR codes who preregistered on U By Emaar app were allowed access to restaurants and eateries along Dubai Mall Promenade and the public viewing areas at Burj Park and Dubai Opera. Disinfection and sanitisation campaign were conducted a day before New Year’s Eve.

09:20PM



Stronger in 2021

Hours before midnight, Gulf News spoke to some old timers and first timers who came to watch the Burj Khalifa fireworks. Filipino expat Raphael Bacaoco, 26, said it has become a tradition for him to film the pyrotechnics display. “There was an obvious reduction in the number of spectators this year because of the pandemic. But the mood at the foot of Burj Khalifa was still upbeat,” he told Gulf News.

“2020 has been a year of full of challenges but this was also year when we showed our resilience. I think we came out stronger and the UAE, in fact, has shown a resounding success in handling the COVID-19 crisis. For this, we really need to celebrate,” Bacaoco strongly pointed out.

Long-time Dubai resident Agnes Dakay said she went to watch the Burj Khalifa live for the first time in more than 10 years of living in the UAE.

“I came here (Dubai Mall Fountain Area) before 4pm to avoid traffic and to get the best seat. I’m sure I will not be disappointed. Before, because of work, I was only able to watch the fireworks on YouTube. But now, I will see it up close,” she said.

09:18PM



Straight from Birmingham

Talking about excitement, no one perhaps could beat British tourists Haz Rasool and Miya Kainarth. The duo came straight to Dubai Mall after landing at the airport at 9am on New Year’s Eve to book a seat at a restaurant with nice view of Burj Khalifa.

“We had a long flight and we had only a few hours of sleep but we went straight here to book a seat and watch the amazing Burj Khalifa fireworks for the first time. Now, we got the best seats and we’re intrigued and super excited how this will come out,” Rasool and Kainarth said in unison.

Rasool said he would like to come back next year to watch again the fireworks and Dubai while Kainarth said her New Year’s wish is to be able to travel to as many places as she can in 2021.

09:15PM



People came early to get the best seats at Dubai Mall Promenade to watch Burj Khalifa fireworks. 31th December 2020. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

09:12PM



09:11PM



09:06PM



08:30PM



Burj Khalifa displays Happy New Year, China!

08:13PM



Watch Global Village fireworks

Global Village Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

08:05PM



Happy New Year, Philippines!

The Philippine flag on the Burj Khalifa Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

07:59PM



Lower Financial center road is temporarily closed, announces Dubai Police

07:01PM



Happy New Year Japan! on Burj Khalifa

07:00PM



Image Credit: Gulf News

Scene at Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa

06:59PM



Restaurant at Dubai Fountain

Cyra Tadifa prepares the table at a restaurant at Dubai Fountain as guests are beginning to take their seats and witness the fireworks and laser show on Burj Khalifa.

All guests, visiting one of the restaurants or hotels on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Souk Al Bahar, Dubai Opera and The Dubai Mall Promenade were via the U By Emaar app. The free and easy-to-use registration process gives guests access at Downtown Dubai on New Year’s Eve.

Strict precautionary measures, including social distancing and wearing of masks, are being enforced at Downtown Dubai for the gala event

06:56PM



Are you heading out to celebrate NYE in Dubai?

06:54PM



People arrive at Global Village to welcome New Year 2021

06:37PM



Enjoying sunset at Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival

06:34PM



06:25PM



06:07PM



Last sunset of 2020

People enjoy the last sunset of 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival in Abu Dhabi on 31st December, 2020. Image Credit: Cint Egbert/Gulf News

06:02PM



People Dubai Mall to witness fireworks in Burj Khalifah on New Years Eve to welcome 2021. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Year 2021 arrives in Sydney

New Year's Eve fireworks erupt over Sydney's iconic Harbour Bridge and Opera House (L) during the fireworks show. Image Credit: AFP

05:30PM



05:15PM



Burj Khalifa Metro station closes

The Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station has been closed, RTA has informed. Commuters are asked to use the Financial Centre and Business Bay Metro Stations to reach Burj Khalifa area.

05:10PM



05:03PM



Moderate traffic around Burj Khalifa

Seven hours before midnight, traffic around the vicinity of Burj Khalifa is still moderate. Some roads are already closed and the use of public transport is highly advised.

Both the Red and Green lines on Dubai Metro will operate straight until 1am on Saturday (January 2). The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), meanwhile, advised Metro users to take note that Burj Khalifa/ Dubai Mall Metro station will be closed from 5pm today (New Year’s Eve) until 6am tomorrow (January 1). During closure time, commuters can use either the Financial Centre Metro Station or Business Bay Metro Station.

The RTA advised motorists going to Downtown Dubai to use DubaiMetro and leave their vehicles at the parking area in Rashidiya and Etisalat metro stations.

Later after the fireworks display at Burj Khalifa, commuters can use any of the 200 buses allocated by the RTA to transport spectators free of charge from the event venue to metro stations, in addition to taxi parking spots in each of the parking lots of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRAFA), Musallah Al Eid hall in Al Mankhool and Al Wasl Club.

The RTA reminded the commuters to practice physical distancing and give priority to senior citizens, women, children, and People of Determination in trains and elevators.

05:00PM



A resident setting up a tent for watching New Year's Eve celebrations on Jumeira public beach, Dubai Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News

04:52PM



Video: People beginning to arrive at Jumeirah Beach

04:41PM



New Zealand celebrates New Year

Fireworks are launched from the Sky Tower to mark the changing of the year on New Year's eve in Auckland, New Zealand. Image Credit: AP

04:20PM



Scene at Downtown Dubai

Dubai Police have started rerouting the flow of traffic after Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Al Asayel Street and the lower deck of Financial Centre Road were closed at 4pm.

Al Mustaqbal Street will be closed gradually from Business Bay and Dubai World Trade Center intersections starting from 6pm and Al Sukuk street will close at 8pm while the upper deck of Financial Centre Road will close at 9pm.

There are still ample parking inside Dubai Mall. Emaar has allocated around 16,700 parking slots in the mall, including Zabeel extension parking area.

04:14PM



Don’t forget the QR code

Spectators must ensure they carry the QR code issued after registering at U By Emaar app. Access to Downtown Dubai will be through five gates erected around the area and only those with QR code can go to the viewing locations. The QR codes are segregated by colours: light blue for restaurants and eateries; dark red for those who can go at Dubai Opera; and black for public viewing areas along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard.

04:04PM



Al Asayel road closed

Dubai Police: Al Asayel road leading to Burj Khalifa area is temporarily closed and will be designated for buses and emergency vehicles only.

03:45PM



Scenes from Dubai Mall

03:38PM



03:22PM



Spreading cheer with smart technologies

03:05PM



Preparations in full swing at Al Wathba

02:42PM



Families at Buhairah Corniche in Sharjah

Families enjoy the weather at Sharjah Buhairah Corniche in Sharjah. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

02:37PM



'Celebrate with caution'