Dubai Municipality announces on Wednesday to intensify inspections on various establishments across the emirate during New Year's Eve to ensure safety measures. Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

Dubai: Dubai will intensify inspections to ensure health and safety of the public during the New Year’s Eve celebrations amid the COVID-29 pandemic and violators would face fines and penalties, authorities said on Wednesday.

Dubai Municipality announced that it would be intensifying inspections on various establishments across the emirate.

For this, the civic body has devised a comprehensive plan, including round-the-clock initiatives, aimed at ensuring that all sites and facilities are complying with the precautionary measures in order to safeguard the health of employees and visitors to the establishments.

23 locations

The inspections will cover 23 locations, including areas where the fireworks and laser shows will be taking place as well as shopping malls, hotels, restaurants, cafés, parks, salons, beaches and jogging tracks.

The Municipality said that directives were issued to the sites and facilities participating in the celebrations to strictly adhere to the precautionary measures and safety requirements included in the circulars issued to them.

Dubai Municipality has also used its social media platforms to spread awareness among the public on the importance of following precautionary measures during the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Round-the-clock drives

The Municipality has prepared several inspection programmes for the occasion, including ‘Together We Celebrate Safely,’ a round-the-clock field inspection campaign to ensure compliance of establishments with precautionary measures. Another inspection programme called ‘24/7 Employee’ will have employees working on different shifts to inspect activities during the day.

Be Aware programme

The ‘Be Aware’ programme includes distributing circulars and guidelines to spread awareness on precautionary measures.

Another initiative named ‘Instant Processing of Reports’ was launched to respond to urgent complaints coming through the Municipality’s Call Centre 800900.

The inspection drive launched by Dubai Municipality seeks to safeguard the health and well-being of the community during and after the celebrations, the civic body said in a media statement.