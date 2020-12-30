The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announce on Wednesday the revised timings of all public transport in Dubai for the New Year’s Eve celebrations. Image Credit: RTA

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced on Wednesday the revised timings of all public transport in Dubai from New Year’s Eve on Thursday (December 31) until Saturday (January 2).

Dubai Metro and Tram

There are no changes, however, in the service hours for Dubai Metro. As earlier announced, Metro Red Line will operate straight from 5am on Thursday until 1am on Saturday. Metro Green Line will operate from 5.30am on Thursday until 1am on Saturday. Dubai Tram will operate at 6am on Thursday and will remain open until 1am on January 2.

Public buses

Dubai buses will operate from Friday (January 1) as follows: Main stations (including Gold Souq Station) will operate from 5.32am to 12.59am (past midnight). Al-Ghubaiba Station from 4.43am to 12.29am (past midnight).

Sub-stations (including Satwa Station) will start from 5.04am to 11:29pm, except for Route C01 which will be operating round-the-clock. Al-Qusais Station is open from 5am to 12.08am (past midnight). Al Quoz Industrial Station from 5.30am to 11.35pm, and Jebel Ali Station from 5.40am to 12.51am (past midnight).

The Metro Link Bus Service at Rashidiya, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa, Abu Hail, and Etisalat will be in service from 5am up to 1.10am (the following day). The timing of all Metro Link services is synchronised with the Metro timetable.

Intercity bus and commercial coaches will be operating on Friday as follows: Subsidiary stations such as Union Square is open from 5am to 11.55pm; Etisalat Metro Station from 10am to 9.51pm, and Abu Hail Metro Station from 11.40am to 10.47pm. For external stations: Jubail in Sharjah is open from 5.30am to 11.55pm; Hatta from 6.29am to 10.41pm, and Ajman from 6am to 11.30pm.

Marine transport

Dubai’s public marine transport will operate on Thursday as follows: Water Bus at Marina Stations (Marina Mall, Marina Walk, Marina Terrace, Marina Promenade) are open from 10am up to 8pm. On Friday, Water Bus will operate from the same stations from 12 midday to 12 midnight.

Operating hours for traditional abra on Thursday: Dubai Old Souq to Baniyas is open from 7am to 8pm; Dubai Old Souq-Al Fahidi- Al Sabkha from 8am to 8pm, Al Seef-Baniyas stations from 7am to 8pm, and Jadaf-Dubai Festival Mall from 7am to 8pm. Electric abra at Global Village will operate 4pm-11pm.

Traditional abras will operate on Friday as follows: Dubai Old Souq — Baniyas from 10am to 1am the following day; Deira Old Souq -Al Fahidi-Al Sabkha from 10am to 12 midnight; Al Seef-Baniyas from 10am — 1am the following day. Sheikh Zayed Road Station and Dubai Creek Stations are open from 4pm to 11pm, and Jadaf- Dubai Festival Mall from 10am to 12 midnight. Electric Abra will operate at Burj Khalifa from 6pm to 11pm and at the Global Village from 4pm to 11pm.

Ferry service on Thursday: Al Ghubaiba-Dubai Water Canal-Dubai Marina Mall open from 11am until 1pm. On Friday, the same stations will operate from 1pm to 6.30pm; while Dubai Marina Mall and Al Ghubaiba stations will operate from 3pm to 5pm.

Parking

On Friday, all public parking areas in Dubai, except for multilevel parking terminals, will be free of charge. Parking charges will resume on Saturday.

