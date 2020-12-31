Dubai: Zoom has partnered with Emaar, the master developer of the Burj Khalifa, to host its New Year’s Eve celebrations live from Downtown Dubai in a global Zoom video call.
Up to 50,000 people from around the world will be invited to tune-in and usher in 2021 on the first ever New Year’s Eve celebration to be hosted on Zoom. Emaar NYE 2021 will be broadcast live globally on Zoom from 8:30 pm Gulf Standard Time (+4 GMT) onwards, featuring a fireworks and a light and laser show in Downtown Dubai to herald in the new year.
“Zoom is proud and honoured to take part in such a monumental event with Emaar, where our platform will allow people from all over the world to participate as we ring in a new year,” said Abe Smith, Head of International at Zoom. “In 2020, we were honoured to help companies, schools, and families around the world stay connected through the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to welcoming 2021 with hope and a feeling of unity.”