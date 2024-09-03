Dubai: Malayalam actor Nivin Paul is the latest actor to be accused of sexual misconduct in the Kerala film industry, currently engulfed by a second wave of the #MeToo storm. But he immediately refuted the claims on his social media on September 3.

According to a report in Malayalam publication Mathrubhumi, a sexual assault case was allegedly registered against the self-made talent Pauly. He's allegedly the sixth accused in the crime.

"I have come across a false news report accusing me of abusing a girl. Please know that th is entirely untrue. I'm determined to go to any extent to prove these allegations are baseless and will take all necessary steps to bring those responsible to light," said Pauly on his Instagram account.

He added that this case will be handled legally.

"Thank you for your concern. The rest will be handled legally," before Pauly signed off.

Several reports claim the survivor had accused the 'Bangalore Days' actor and five others of sexually assaulting her in a hotel outside India in November 2023 after promising her a role in one of his upcoming projects. A film producer has also been accused of the same crime.

The case has been reportedly registered in Ernakulam and is booked under a non-bailable charge, according to a report in the Indian Express.

But the actor has vehemently denied any wrong-doing.

Several reports claim the survivor approached the Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed by the Kerala Goverment following the incriminating Hema Committee findings pointing to rampant sex abuse.

Pauly, 39, is one of the many Malayalam actors accused of sexual misconduct since Hema Committee findings released on August 19. Actors like Mukesh, Siddique, and Jayasurya have also been accused of sexual misconduct.

Hours after reports of this case against him surfaced, actor Pauly led a press conference in Kerala and said he did not know the woman who has registered a complaint against him and that it was hurtful to see such reports.

"This is a baseless allegation. I have never seen or ever spoken to this woman. I have a family, and it's unfair that such 'flash news' are being carried without verifying with us. I have family and kids too, so please do clarify such news" he said.

He claimed he had known about a similar case being filed by the same woman against him, 45 days ago. But the case was proven to be a false one, and the circle inspector of police discourgaed him to file a fake case against this woman at that time. He's yet to read the new FIR, but claims he's innocent and is a part of a conspiracy.