Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra Image Credit: Instagram.com/rajkundra9/

Raj Kundra has been remanded to police custody in Mumbai until July 23 following a court hearing in the pornography case he was arrested in.

Husband to Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, the businessman was arrested by Mumbai Police on July 19 for his connection with filming pornographic content that was being through mobile apps.

In a media statement, the Mumbai Police Commissioner, Hemant Nagrale confirmed Kundra had been arrested. “There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this,” the statement read.

Soon following his arrest, he was taken for medical examination at JJ hospital in the early hours of Tuesday.

Kundra has reportedly been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 420 of cheating, 34 for common intention, along with 292 and 293 that involves indulging in the obscene act in public places and publicly exhibiting or circulating obscene books or literature and under the Information Technology Act and under the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

While no statement has been issued as yet from Kundra or his wife Shetty Kundra, the latter has been busy promoting her big Bollywood comeback ‘Hungama 2’, which incidentally releases this Friday, July 23, on a streaming platform in India.

Shetty Kundra and her husband were married in 2009 and have two children, a son named Viaan and a daughter named Samisha who was born via surrogacy.