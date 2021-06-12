Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

British-Indian businessman and actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s husband Raj Kundra has claimed in an interview that his ex-wife Kavita allegedly had an affair with his sister’s husband while she was married to him.

Kundra broke his silence over the split 12 years after the divorce following an old video interview given by Kavita resurfacing once again and going viral on social media recently. Kundra and Kavita were married in 2003 but filed for divorce in 2006.

Kundra has cited the affair as the reason behind the divorce from his first wife and not because of his growing closeness to Shetty Kundra at the time, who had became famous overnight after winning the British reality TV show ‘Big Brother’ in 2007.

“We were living in one house with my mum, dad and my sister and her husband had moved over from India to try and settle in the UK. She (ex-wife) grew very close to my ex-brother-in-law, spending more and more time with him, especially when I was out on business trips,” Kundra told entertainment portal Pinkvilla in an interview.

“Many of my family, and even my driver, would say we sense something fishy between these two and I would never believe it. I gave my ex-wife the benefit of doubt. I did everything I possibly could for both sides of the family because for me my side or her family is family, a principle I still follow today.” Kundra added.

He continued: “My sister and her husband moved back to India because things were not comfortable living together in our house. The relationship that my wife and ex-brother-in-law Vansh were sharing, going out for work together meeting and sitting in the same room so often, etc. I guess my sister felt it best to move back.”

Kundra further revealed that it was only after his sister allegedly discovered a second phone in her husband’s wardrobe with explicit messages from a UK number that he got suspicious.

After several days, Kundra also discovered his wife had hidden a second phone where she was reportedly exchanging messages with Vansh.

Kundra also accused his ex-wife for increasing her demands of alimony after she learned that he was dating Shetty Kundra.

When quizzed about how his actress wife reacted to the old video resurfacing, Kundra said she told him to ignore it. “I was very angry. She again said ignore, don’t worry. But I decided enough is enough. She is not even aware I have given this interview I am doing this because I think the truth finally needs to be told.”