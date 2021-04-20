1 of 9
With the second wave of COVID-19 cases sweeping across India and lockdowns in place in Maharashtra, Delhi and Kerala, Bollywood stars are stepping up to keep up the spirits during this crisis. Here’s a look:
Bhumi Pednekar: After recently recovering from the coronavirus, the Bollywood star took up the mantle of a “COVID warrior” and extended support to her fans and followers on social media. Sharing a statement Pednekar wrote on Instagram: “#COVIDWARRIOR Dear All, As we move into the second wave of COVID-19 across India, I have created a highlight where I will be identifying resources to enable facilitation & access to medical supplies, plasma request and donors as the case may be.” She asked fans to support her and continued: “While I am trying my level best to verify the numbers/contacts which are shared with me on a rampant & daily basis, there might be some numbers which may turn out to be fake. In the event that you find any information here not helpful/fake, please do let me know & I will immediately remove the same.” Instilling the people with hope, she added: “This initiative is my small contribution to the huge battle that lies ahead to us. Please be patient & don’t lose hope! We’re in this together. Love, Bhumi.” The actress tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and has since, tested negative.
Alia Bhatt: The actress, who is currently in the Maldives with Ranbir Kapoor, has been posting about the COVID-19 vaccination and safety measures on her Instagram Story. The actress and her beau both battled the virus during the second wave and have taken time off right now to recover during the Mahrashtra lockdown.
Parineeti Chopra: The actress, who has been the busiest perhaps during COVID-19 with two films releasing while a third is in the pipeline, also posted a picture on Instagram with the message: “Match it with your outfit if you want, but WEAR THAT MASK!” Her films ‘The Girl on the Train’ and ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ are already out, while ‘Saina’ is set to release on Amazon Prime on April 23.
Rahul Bose: The ‘Bombay Begums’ actor shared words of encouragement with his followers on social media at a time when India is battling the second wave of COVID-19. “Anger, exhaustion, confusion, despair, feed off each other. Infighting inevitably follows. How many times have we seen this in sport. A team that was winning in the first half, suddenly staring at a massive defeat in the second,” he wrote on Instagram. “The only way to break this is to gather again, take a deep breath, believe in each other, list where things are going wrong, go back to what worked for the team, and then push harder than ever before to implement those solutions. #winthis.”
Bipasha Basu: The actress, who has been away from Bollywood for a while now, uploaded an image of her meditating on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote: “Prayers for all. Humanity is the need of the hour.” On the work front, Basu was last seen in Vikram Bhatt’s 2020 web series ‘Dangerous’ opposite husband Karan Singh Grover.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra: The Bollywood actress, who is poised to stage a comeback with the ‘Hungama’ sequel, gave her Instagram followers tips to de-stress during the pandemic. “The lockdown and other restrictions due to the rising cases can lead to a lot of stress. But, we have to stand united and do what we need to do. Foremost, we need to ensure our own bodies don’t fall prey to the effects of restricted movements. It’s important to keep the muscles and joints flexible & agile, while tending to our immunity. So, this morning, I decided to make the routine a little tougher for myself. I chose to do the Gatyatmak Utthita Padahastasana, leading to Naukasana [yoga poses]. This flow helps build core strength, stretches the hamstring, tones the abs muscles, and strengthens the muscles of the arms, shoulders, & thighs. Do try this flow, but remember to only stretch as much as your body permits. Don’t force anything. Stay safe, maintain social distance, and please mask up when you step out (if you have to).”
Saiyami Kher: The ‘Wild Dog’ actress talked about passing through one of the darkest phases owing to the pandemic. “We are witnessing the darkest times in human history. Please let’s keep politics and religion away and just show some humanity. Do whatever it takes in our capacity to help. Every stranger is a loved one to someone else,” Kher posted on Instagram.
Madhuri Dixit-Nene: The veteran Bollywood star took to Twitter to express gratitude to frontline workers for their service. “It’s heartbreaking to see the pandemic taking over our lives yet again. We can only get through this with each other’s support. Requesting you all to follow the guidelines & take care of your loved ones. My humble gratitude to our frontline workers for their selfless service,” Dixit-Nene tweeted.
