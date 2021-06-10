1 of 8
Infidelity is often the last straw that breaks a relationship. Still, that’s not true for everyone. We take a look at some celebrities who’ve survived the ignominy of having a cheating spouse and became each other’s cheerleaders – at least in public.
Image Credit: Insta/hillaryclinton
This is one messy affair: Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut were embroiled in such a he-said, she-said duel that they dragged each other all the way to court. It was Roshan’s ex Susanne Roshan who came to his defense in public, before parting ways.
Image Credit: Insta/suzkr
Amitabh Bachchan’s alleged rendezvous with famous stars – reportedly Parveen Babi and Rekha -naturally had the Bollywood tongues wagging for years. However, he and his wife, Jaya, seem to have come out the other end of that dark tunnel stronger than ever.
Image Credit: Supplied
Aditya Pancholi allegedly dated Kangana Ranaut while being married to Zarina Wahab. When things turned sour for Pancholi with Ranaut slapping abuse case against him – it was Wahab who stood strongly at his side. The couple were also behind some ugly statements last year while the Ranaut-Roshan argument was raging.
Image Credit: #adityapancholi
India’s fugitive billionaire Mehul Choksi’s plan to run away was recently revealed by his so-called girlfriend. His wife came out strongly in Choksi’s defence. Choksi's wife Preeti told reporters that the woman wasn’t his girlfriend but merely an acquaintance and alluded to her being mixed up in his abduction.
Image Credit: IANS
And then the most famous infidelity case of them all. When former US President Bill Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky became public, his wife HIllary stuck with him. Years later, she would go on to say that he had not abused his authority when he got involved with the White House Intern and was right not to resign from the seat of power.
Image Credit: Agency
The list of David Beckham’s rumoured illicit affairs is so long that they could fill a book. Through it all, his wife, mum-of-four and ex Spice Girl Victoria has made strong statements in his defence. There’s nothing it seems that can come between this power couple who got married back in 1999.
Image Credit: Insta/victoriabeckham
Khloe Kardashian has an unfortunate history of being cheated on in relationships and sticking up for ‘her man’ up until their behaviour becomes impossible to ignore. Remember Lamar Odom, who was caught in a brothel? And what about Tristan Thompson who was flirting with women while she was pregnant with True? She recently in her birthday meesage on Instagram confirmed she is back together with Tristan Thompson, telling the world she loves him.
Image Credit: Insta/khloekardashian