Don’t be duped into believing that kilos come with years. Check out these famous, fabulous celebs who prove that with determination – and a good workout – you can look amazing no matter what your age.
Image Credit: Insta/kareenakapoorkhan
Kareena Kapoor Khan is about to be a mum for the second time, but she’s still keeping up her fitness levels. The 40-year-old is an avid yoga lover and uses it to stick with her slim physique.
Image Credit: Insta/kareenakapoorkhan
Former beauty queen Sushmita Sen may have turned 43 this year, but you wouldn’t know that by seeing her fitness levels. The ‘Main Hoon Na’ actress does cardio, push-ups, strength training and yoga. She is said to clock in four days a week for two-hour gym sessions.
Image Credit: Insta/sushmitasen47
Malaika Arora has stayed lean and fit ever since the song that made her famous – ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya, from the movie ‘Dil Se’. She’s often seen at the gym and is known to undertake exercises that are cardio, yoga and weight heavy. The 47 year old is also a fan of intermittent fasting.
Image Credit: Archive
Bipasha Basu is said to follow strict workout plans that include kickboxing, cardio, brisk walking and Zumba.
Image Credit: Insta/bipashabasu
Her sister, Karishma, is also of the slender frame. The mother-of-two loves a good hour of daily yoga and squeezes in other workouts including walking into her schedule. “I eat six to seven small meals in a day, keeping a gap of two to three hours between each,” the 46-year-old was quoted as saying by Indian daily Times of India.
Image Credit: Insta/therealkarismakapoor
She’s got an empire built on fitness news and Shilpa Shetty follows her own advice. The 45-year-old exercises for hour 4-5 times a week for 4 to 5 days a week. And does yoga. And follows a rigid diet plan.
Image Credit: Insta/theshilpashetty
Preity Zinta is a fitness fanatic who wouldn’t stop her workouts even during lockdown or q quarantine. At 45, the actress’ biceps are ripped.
Image Credit: Insta/realpz
Mandira Bedi explained her exercises regime as follows. “I work out five days a week, and make sure I include cardio every day. Apart from going to the gym, I also like to swim and run.”
Image Credit: Insta/mandirabedi