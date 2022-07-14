1 of 16
US Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian became the latest Hollywood star to opt for surrogacy. This will be Kardashian’s second child with former partner Tristan Thompson after daughter True, who was born in 2018. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” a representative for the social media personality told Page Six. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.” Kardashian, 38, and Thompson, 31, have had a rocky relationship since getting together in 2016, with multiple instances of infidelity on the part of the basketball player. She and Thompson haven't made any public remarks about the pregnancy yet.
On January 2022 , the global icon Priyanka Chopra announced on social media that she and husband, American singer Nick Jonas, have welcomed a baby via surrogacy. The actor asked for privacy during ‘this special time’ to focus on her family. The ‘Quantico’ star has been married to Jonas since 2018.
Priyanka wrote on her Instagram: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much." In her recent Vanity Fair interview this January, the star opened up about having children. She said: “They are a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.” When Priyanka was asked if she would slow down on the career front after embracing motherhood, she said: “I’m okay with that. We’re both okay with that.”
Preity Zinta is another Bollywood star to opt for surrogacy in November 2021. The actress and her husband Gene Goodenough announced on social media the birth of their twins and also thanked those involved with the pregnancy.
Preity took to Instagram to reveal, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives." The actress went on to thank the doctors and their surrogate "for being part of this incredible journey": "A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai and Gia. #gratitude#family #twins." Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough in February 2016 and moved to Los Angeles.
Early last year, Shilpa Shetty Kundra also announced the birth of a child through surrogacy. The actress, along with her husband Raj Kundra, welcomed their second child on February 15, but waited a week to make the announcement via Instagram. “Our prayers have been answered with a miracle... With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little angel, Samisha Shetty Kundra, born: February 15, 2020,” Shetty Kundra posted, along with a picture of the baby’s hand. “‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”…. Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings.” The couple also have a son named Viaan-Raj Kundra.
Shah Rukh Khan: Shetty Kundra is not the first Bollywood celebrity to have a child through surrogacy. Back in 2017, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about having his third child, AbRam Khan, through surrogacy in 2013, speaking about it at a Ted Talk and shutting down rumours it was his son Aryan Khan’s love-child with a Romanian girl who they adopted as their own.
Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan (right) and his children Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. “Four years ago, my lovely wife Gauri and me decided to have a third child. It was claimed on the net that this child was the love child of our first child, Aryan Khan, who was 15 years old. Apparently, he had sowed his wild oats with a girl while driving his car in Romania. And yeah there was a fake video to go with it. And we were so disturbed as a family. My son who is 19 now, even when you say hello to him he says, ‘But bro, I didn’t even have a European driving licence’,” Khan said at the time.
Sunny Leone: Actress and entrepreneur Sunny Leone also welcomed twins through surrogacy in 2018 shortly after adopting their first child Nisha. The happy couple also used social media to announce the news, posting their joy on Twitter. “God’s Plan!! June 21st, 2017 was the day @dirrty99 and I found out that we might possible be having 3 children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family. We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone!”
Aamir Khan: Back in 2011, Aamir Khan and his filmmaker-wife Kiran Rao, announced the birth of their first-born child, who they also welcomed through surrogacy. Releasing a statement to the media at the time, the Bollywood power couple spoke with an openness about using the IVF (in-vitro fertilization) for the birth of their son Azad.
“This baby is especially dear to us because he was born to us after a long wait and some difficulty,” they wrote, referring to Rao’s earlier miscarriage. “We were advised to have a baby through IVF-surrogacy, and we feel very grateful to the Almighty that all has gone well.”
Karan Johar: In March 2017, producer-director Karan Johar was another Bollywood personality to become a single father of twins born via surrogacy. The twins, a boy and girl, were named Yash and Roohi, after Johar’s parents. In his biography, ‘An Unsuitable Boy’, the filmmaker wrote about his desire to become a parent.
“I don’t know what I’m going to do about it but I feel like I would like to be a parent. I don’t know how it’s going to happen but I do feel the need because I have plenty of love to offer and I’d like to take it forward. This feeling needs a release and requires a platform. And that platform could be by being a parent,” Johar had said during the release of his book.
Tusshar Kapoor: In June 2016, Tusshar Kapoor announced he had a boy via surrogacy. The actor, who is single, named the child Laksshya. “Initially, my parents were a little bit apprehensive whether I should announce the child to be one born through IVF and surrogacy or not. Because they were like, ‘you don’t know how it is going to be taken in India, why even announce it, why don’t you just tell friends, then the friends will tell more friends’,” Kapoor told reporters, as told to NDTV.
Ekta Kapoor: Three years later, it was his big sister Ekta Kapoor’s turn to have her own child with the help of surrogacy. The television Czarina announced she had opted for surrogacy and became a mother to a baby boy on January 27, 2019. Kapoor named him Ravie, which is her father, veteran actor Jeetendra’s, original name.
Rangoli Chandel: While Bollywood has been opting for surrogacy to bring joy to their lives, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel announced her intentions to adopt a girl the same day as Shetty Kundra revealed her family has welcomed second child, a baby girl, through surrogacy. Chandel gave details about the adoption on Twitter, saying: “I have a baby I want another one my husband and I decided to adopt, I want to encourage couples to adopt than to go for surrogates, to each his own but let’s try and give homes to those also who are already in this world and longing for parents. My sister has inspired us to do this, Ajay and I have done all the formalities hopefully in few months our baby girl will be with us, Kangana has named her Ganga… so fortunate to be able to give home to a child.”
