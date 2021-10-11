1 of 13
The ‘Shahenshah’ of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan turned a year older today. The actor shared a photo collage of himself on his Instagram dressed in grey joggers and a jacket paired with a sling bag and neon green shoes. ".... walking into the 80th," he captioned the post
Image Credit: Insta/amitabhbachchan
However, it was his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda's comment that caught the eye of many. She took to the comment section to correct him. She wrote: “79th ♥️." Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh called the cine icon "gangster" in the comment section. Actress Bhumi Pednekar wished the star and wrote: "swag Happy birthday sir".
Image Credit: Insta/shwetabachchan
Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya returned to Mumbai from Dubai to celebrate 79th birthday of the actor.
Image Credit: Intsa/bachchan
Big B began early birthday celebrations by popping down to producer Anand Pandit's house, with whom he had collaborated for his new film Chehre.
Image Credit: Insta/anandpandit
Incidentally the actor recently also celebrated 52 years of being in show-business. The actor shared a collage of his movies on Instagram, which included his debut movie ‘Saat Hindustani’ (pictured), which released in 1969, along with ‘Deewaar’, ‘Zanjeer’, ‘Abhimaan’ and ‘Coolie’, and newer flicks such as ‘Sarkar’ and ‘Gulabo Sitabo’. “52 years .. !!! Goodness .. thank you Ef Moses for this compilation .. still wondering how it all went by,” Bachchan captioned the image.
Image Credit: Social media
However, with around 200 movies under his belt there’s no sign of the actor slowing down his career anytime soon. Here are the future projects that actor is set to grace with his enigmatic style and presence...
Image Credit: IANS
‘Chehre’: The production on this murder mystery has been stalled due to the pandemic, but it’s one that’s sure to be intriguing to audiences. It’s set to star Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty, the girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A new date is yet to be finalised or revealed for the film directed by Rumi Jafry. According to details on Wikipedia, Bachchan will play Advocate Veer Sahay, a man who has a penchant for playing a real-life game with his friends.
Image Credit:
‘Jhund’: In this sports biopic, Bachchan plays Vijay Barse, the founder of Slum Soccer. The movie is bound to be an emotional ride as it’s being helmed by famed Marathi filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, known for moving dramas ‘Sairat’ and ‘Fandry’, in his Bollywood debut. Barse is a social worker from Nagpur who founded the organisation that uplifts underprivileged children through football. Unfortunately, the movie has hit a legal hurdle after being accused of copyright infringement. It’s unclear when the movie will release at this point.
Image Credit: IANS
‘Brahmastra’: This is another film that was supposed to release in 2020 but is still stalled due to the pandemic. ‘Brahmastra: Part One’ is a big-budget epic starring major Indian stars including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The plot of the Ayan Mukerji-directed movie has not been revealed yet, but Kapoor told newspaper Midday that “it is actually a supernatural romantic fairy tale at heart.” The movie will release in five languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
Image Credit: Twitter/ BRAHMĀSTRA
‘Mayday’: This movie directed by and starring Ajay Devgn sees Bachchan take on an action-packed role. Also starring actress Rakul Preet Singh, the movie is based on a 2015 incident where a Jet Airways flight from Doha to Kochi faced a crisis when it was unable to land due to bad weather. The film is due to release in 2022.
Image Credit:
‘Goodbye’: Bachchan will star for the first time opposite veteran actress Neena Gupta (pictured) in this Vikas Bahl-directed movie that is said to be a slice-of-life movie centred around a funeral. Production kicked off in April 2021 and producer Ekta Kapoor expressed her excitement at working with the veteran actor. “‘Goodbye’ is an extremely special subject which has emotion and entertainment in equal measure,” Kapoor told the media at the time. “It’s a story that every family will identify with. I am ecstatic to be working with Mr. Bachchan and thrilled to present [Telugu actress] Rashmika Mandanna in this beautiful film!”
Image Credit: IANS
‘The Intern’: The death of actor Rishi Kapoor in April 2020 left a gaping hole in the film industry, and left the Indian remake of Hollywood movie ‘The Intern’ without a lead actor. In April this year, it was announced that Bachchan would step in and take over the role as Robert De Niro’s character from the original. Deepika Padukone will play Anne Hathaway’s role from the movie.
Image Credit: IANS
‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’: Apart from his movies, Bachchan will continue to charm audiences as the quiz master on this long-running reality show that he has hosted since 2000, except for the third season that was taken over by actor Shah Rukh Khan. The actor filmed for the 12th season of the show in September 2020 amid the pandemic and posted images from the set where crew can be seen in full PPE. He got back on the set weeks after recovering from COVID-19. Registration for season 13 of the hit show started in May.
Image Credit: Twitter