In news that has shocked the Bollywood industry, it has been reported that actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 in a case relating to the production of pornography.
In a media statement, the Mumbai Police Commissioner, Hemant Nagrale confirmed Kundra had been arrested. “There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this,” the statement read.
A report in ANI quoted Mumbai Police saying that its Property Cell of Crime Branch has so far arrested a total of 11 people, including Kundra in the same case.
Soon following his arrest, he was taken for medical examination at JJ hospital in the early hours of Tuesday. He was later taken to Mumbai Police Commissioner’s office where he would be booked.
Kundra has reportedly been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 420 of cheating, 34 for common intention, along with 292 and 293 that involves indulging in the obscene act in public places and publicly exhibiting or circulating obscene books or literature and under the Information Technology Act and under the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.
Kundra is supposed to be produced before the 37th Esplanade metropolitan magistrate’s court today.
While no statement has been issued as yet from Kundra or his wife Shetty Kundra, the latter has been busy promoting her big Bollywood comeback ‘Hungama 2’, which incidentally releases this Friday, July 23, on a streaming platform in India.
The story is still developing.