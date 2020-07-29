Ayushmann Khurrana. Image Credit: Supplied

For the first time in his career, Indian National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana will play a cross-functional athlete in director Abhishek Kapoor’s new film. Khurrana is now gearing up to physically transform himself, Gulf News can exclusively reveal.

Kapoor is known for his stirring directorials including ‘Kai Po Che!’, ‘Rock On!!’ and ‘Kedarnath’, while Khurrana is known for taking creative gambles in engaging films such as ‘Andhadhun’ and ‘Article 15’.

The actor is known to immerse himself in his films and has been rewarded for his commitment. “Abhishek has a very distinct voice in cinema today and I’m glad that we finally got the opportunity to collaborate on a project that’s exceedingly close to my heart,” said Khurrana in a statement.

The actor will undergo intense physical training to prepare for this career-altering role. “I’m supremely excited about the physical transformation that I will have to undergo. It will present me in an all new avatar. I have never looked like this on screen and I’m looking forward to seeing the reaction of audiences.”

Director Abhishek Kapoor. Image Credit: Supplied

The film, which is yet to be titled, will be set in North India and it will begin its shooting schedule in October. Just like Khurrana, director Kapoor is eager to present the actor in a ‘never-seen-before avatar’.