Bollywood talents are notorious for being diplomatic and politically correct, but Indian National Award-winning choreographer Saroj Khan, who died in Mumbai on July 3 due to cardiac arrest, wasn’t one of them. Even a telephone interview was riddled with explosive quotes. The 71-year-old dance maestro wasn’t worried about stepping on anyone’s toes and seemed to dance to her own beat in Bollywood.
While her outspokenness may have cost her projects and rubbed industry power brokers the wrong way, Khan was always a revelation during interviews. Her death prompted this journalist to re-visit a phone interview with the star in 2013. Khan was in Dubai to judge a talent hunt competition. Here are our top takeaways from the conversation with Khan …
1. Saroj Khan was searingly honest about her thoughts on today’s choreography in Hindi films. “Now there’s a lot of vulgarity,” said Khan. She believed that actresses should put their foot down and say no to ‘vulgar steps’. Looking crass isn’t an option.
2. She missed the grace and class displayed by actresses such as Vyjayanthimala (pictured), Waheeda Rahman and Helen — the stars who ruled Bollywood in the 1980s. “The only thing people know these days is how to copy. It makes me think: if you cannot get the original steps right, why make a bad copy?” questioned Khan during that interview.
3. In her eyes, Govinda (pictured) and Hrithik Roshan were consummate dancers who could carry off both Indian and Western steps.
4. Khan had a huge problem with the outfits women wore while dancing to songs. “First and foremost, what they wear is wrong and their movements in front of the camera aren’t flattering. Frontal movements [facing the camera] tend to look vulgar. For instance hip movements should always be executed sideways. The moment it becomes a thrust towards the camera it looks vulgar. You will never find any of my heroines looking vulgar. They will always look like a temptress and sensuous. When I choreograph a song, I never forget that children are watching my moves,” said Khan.
5. Khan believed that there was a thin line between being ‘sensuous’ and ‘vulgar’ when dancing. “Always remember, in order to look sexy you don’t have to put them [actresses] in frocks and shorts. They can be draped in a six-yard sari and still look alluring. There has to be some mystery surrounding the women,” said Khan.
6. While she claims she has complained about the incessant crassness displayed in songs, inserted in movies to titillate audiences [also called ‘item songs’], she feels the onus should be on the audiences. Producers often get away with it saying they are catering to what the audiences demand in their films. “Maybe, the audience should go on a strike and refuse to get into theatres when they see vulgar songs. Somehow, it’s also put into a producer’s brain that a picture won’t run if there is no item song,” said Khan.
7. Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June has reignited the debate over cliques that exist in Bollywood. In the 2013 interview, Khan revealed that she doesn’t network like some other choreographers. She also hinted at a toxic working culture. “I have always been a loner and I never go to parties. Nor do I sit near actresses’ feet or press their feet. I have seen one of my colleagues do it and I felt sick in my stomach. Even when I am shooting, I don’t go to their make-up room and hang around them. If I am called in to see a dress or their hairstyle, I check it out in their vanity van,” said Khan.
8. Saroj Khan loved working with Rajinikanth during her career. “I also worked recently with Deepika Padukone and Rajinikanth for ‘Kochadiyaan’. It’s a Western number. I have worked with Rajinikanth before but this song is extraordinary. Rajinikanth is a non-dancer but he has this unique appeal. If the song is choreographed well, he can do the movements,” said Khan.
9. While she isn’t a fan of the current choreography seen in Bollywood films, there’s no denying that the current crop of actors are disciplined when it comes to dance practice. “When I choreographed Katrina Kaif [pictured] for ‘Namastey London’, she wasn’t a great dancer but now with lots of practice she has become a good one. The same goes with all actresses such as Deepika [Padukone], Kareena [Kapoor Khan] et al,” said Khan.
