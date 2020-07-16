1 of 18
Netflix has added 17 new Indian titles this summer and there’s going to be something to entertain every kind of viewer. Director Mira Nair’s web series ‘A Suitable Boy’ will have its premiere on the streaming site, in addition to more than a dozen other star-studded shows and movies, which have grabbed our interest. While the release dates of these original films and series are yet to be revealed — barring ‘Raat Akeli Hai’ (July 31) and ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ (August 12) — the line-up is staggeringly good. Here’s a look at what’s coming your way …
A Suitable Boy: (Series starring Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Shahana Goswami, Ram Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Mahira Kakkar, Mikhail Sen, Danesh Razvi and Namit Das.) Director Mira Nair embarks on a mission to adapt Vikram Seth’s celebrated epic love story ‘A Suitable Boy’ into a riveting series. The trailer saw Khatter and Tabu in top form. Set in newly independent India (1951), the series follows the life of Lata Mehra (Maniktala), a feisty literature student whose mother is pushing her towards an arranged marriage. Torn between family duty and the excitement of romance, Lata embarks on a journey of love and heartache as three very different men try to win her heart. Khatter plays Maan Kapoor, who is involved in a forbidden romance with a courtesan, played by Tabu, which might endanger his father’s political career.
AK VS AK: (Film starring Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor.) The premise of this film is bizarre, but interesting. A brash film director (Kashyap as himself) kidnaps the daughter of a movie star (Kapoor as himself) and films the star’s desperate search for his daughter in real-time as his next blockbuster. If you are into voyeuristic cinema, then this is right up your street.
Bhaag Beanie Bhaag: (Series starring Swara Bhasker, Ravi Patel, Dolly Singh, Varun Thakur, Mona Ambegaonkar, Girish Kulkarni.) Bhasker becomes Beanie who has always done what’s asked of her — until she decides to run from her very comfortable life and pursue a career in stand-up comedy. As she navigates the demands of everyone from her concerned parents to her proposal-popping boyfriend, this is Beanie’s journey to carve out the life she wants for herself amid the chaos.
Bombay Begums: (Series starring Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur, Aadhya Anand.) If you are in the mood for a women-centric drama, then it doesn’t get better than this. The series will explore the life of five women across generations who tackle personal crises and vulnerabilities. They find unexpected kinship in each other as they navigate life.
Bombay Rose: This is the first Indian animation film to ever open Venice Critics’ Week. It’s an award winning animated romance hanging precariously between living on the streets and loving on the screen, Bollywood style.
Class of 83: (Film starring Bobby Deol, Bhupendra Jadawat, Hitesh Bhojraj and Annup Sonii.) A hero policeman shunted to a punishment posting as the Dean of the police academy decides to punish the corrupt bureaucracy and its criminal allies in return by training five lethal assassin policemen. But, like all good plans, it only works for a while until the fire that he has ignited threatens to burn his own house down.
Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare: (Film starring Konkana Sen Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar and Vikrant Massey.) This comedy, set in the outskirts of New Delhi, chronicles the quiet transgression of two cousins, who through their complicated love-hate equation enable each other to find freedom.
Ginny Weds Sunny: (Film starring Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey.) Ginny, living with her matchmaker mom in Delhi, gets set up with Sunny, who has given up on the idea of love and just wants to get married and settle down. However, the match is not that simple, and as Ginny meets Sunny, a lot more comes to the fore than previously imagined in this tale of love, life, weddings and music.
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl: (Film starring Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza Mishra.) The film is inspired by the life of a fearless young officer (Kapoor) who made history by becoming the first Indian female Air Force officer to fly in a combat zone during the 1999 Kargil War.
Kaali Khuhi: (Film starring Shabana Azmi, Satyadeep Mishra, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Riva Arora) Shivangi, a 10 year old girl, must save her family’s village in Punjab from the restless ghosts of its horrific past.
Ludo: (Film starring Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh.) Ludo follows the lives of four different people whose paths cross when their lives are at a juncture. The ‘Dangal’ pair — Malhotra and Shaikh — will re-unite again in this film.
Masaba Masaba: (Series starring Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta and Neil Bhoopalam.) This scripted series based on real moments from Masaba Gupta’s life follows her background, the diverse worlds she straddles across fashion and family, and her foray back into the dating world. The series will feature mother-daughter duo Masaba and Neena Gupta.
Mismatched: (Series starring Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf.) Mismatched is a young adult romance about two disparate people. While Saraf play a young man who is searching for his happily ever after, she dreams of being a tech wizard. Over three months, this mismatched couple must build an amazing app while navigating an oddball bunch of friends, nasty bullies, a snooty professor... and well, each other. The series is adapted from the book ‘When Dimple Met Rishi’ by Sandhya Menon.
Raat Akeli Hai: (Film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Aditya Srivastava and Ila Arun.) A high profile murder in small town India sends a tough yet narrow minded cop on a twisted investigation as he navigates deeper into the dark past and toxic patriarchy of the victim’s family.
Serious Men: Film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aakshath Das, Shweta Basu Prasad and Nassar. Tormented with his ‘under-privileged’ societal status, an ambitious underachiever capitalises on his son’s newfound fame as a boy-genius to improve his family’s fortunes.
Torbaaz: (Film starring Sanjay Dutt and Narghis Fakhri.) Torbaaz is the story of one man who rises above his personal tragedy and decides to transform the lives of few refugee camp kids who are on the path of destruction through the game of cricket.
Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy: (Film starring Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.) Tribhanga is an Odissi dance pose that is asymmetrical, yet mesmerising and sensuous, so much like the lives of the three women characters of the film — Nayan, Anu and Masha.
