There’s no denying that Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh makes bold career choices when it comes to his films, but it’s his outlandish sartorial choices that has the power to shake things up.
“I am going to wear something more fancy tonight … I want to be the belle of the ball,” proclaimed Ranveer Singh prior to walking the red carpet at the Dubai International Film Festival for the premiere his romance ‘Befikre’ in 2016. At the time of making this declaration, Singh was wearing Dubai-based designer Varoin Marwah’s arresting blue blazer with chevron-print tie and sunglasses. Could he top that blue blazer look?
The ‘Simmba’ star lived up to his tall promise with aplomb as he pulled off one of the whackiest outfits that reflected his charismatic, over-the-top personality that night. Every item on his person usually has a story. For instance, he had a fascinating anecdote about the sunglasses he wore with his electric blue Marwah creation. “It was given to me by Akshay Kumar. I had lost them during one of his martial arts contests in Surat, but weeks later he got this for me. No wonder he’s a superstar,” said Singh. As he celebrates his 35th birthday today, here’s look at some of the craziest outfits that he has put together over the years …
IIFA 2019: Was the look inspired from a silk red sari or a variation of silk scarf drape? We are not talking about his wife Deepika Padukone’s outfit here at IIFA 2019 red carpet held in Mumbai. When this journalist spotted Singh in a grey Moschino suit with a red silk pouring out of it, it was tough to figure out if he was being a fashion trailblazer or was it a gigantic, creative misfire … Singh even had a walking stick in his hand, in case he felt his outfit wasn’t dramatic enough.
Ranveer Singh in animal prints: No actor wears animal prints better than Ranveer Singh in Bollywood. “It was customised just for him. He had just finished his work on ‘Simmba’ and wanted a grand finale look … When I told him let’s do tiger print, he absolutely loved my idea … He loves dressing out of the box,” said Marwah in an exclusive interview with Gulf News this afternoon. Singh has chosen Marwah’s adventurous creations at least eight times. “Ranveer is all about his moods … As a designer, he wants us to push our boundaries. He’s all about cut, colours and prints … An absolute dream to work with,” said Marwah. Singh paired his animal print suit and pants with golden shoes. Singh seems to be partial to animal prints. At the premiere of his film Gully Boy in Berlin, Singh wore a hot pink animal print blazer by Tom Ford with shiny polo neck shirt underneath.
Singh in a skirt: Here’s a big shout out to Singh for making skirts gender neutral and pushing the envelope on what constitutes men’s wear. When Singh showed up in a deep rust-coloured flared skirt and danced to the song ‘Malhari’, eyebrows shot up. While the fashion police at that time was unsure about his wardrobe gamble, his skirts that subverted gender-specific norms started catching up with other actors in Bollywood. Very soon, actors like the late legend Irrfan Khan and Rajkummar Rao also began opting for skirts while promoting their films.
Gully Boy promotions: Ranveer Singh made a splash in Berlin as he promoted his film ‘Gully Boy’ in a quirky faux fur jacket by Manish Arora. In an interview with BBC, Singh spoke about how he hassled the designer to customise a jacket for him. “He [Arora] doesn’t make menswear. I hassled and chased him so much to make me a jacket,” said Singh to BBC.
Ranveer Singh rocks the polka: It’s not often that you see actors try to tame the polka dotted shirts, but Singh slayed in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee gender-fluid polka dot blouse with multicoloured high-waist pants along with polka dot tennis visor cap with a long trail. He rounded off his retro look with Christian Louboutin loafers and was styled by Nitasha Gaurav
