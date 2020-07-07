1 of 10
They have been together for five years, but actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput make arranged marriages seem effortless and appealing.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/mira.kapoor
Defying conventions of a big fat Bollywood wedding, the two chose to get married in low-profile religious ceremonies that aren’t the norm among stars. As they celebrate their wedding anniversary on July 7, here are five things you should know about them:
Image Credit: Instagram.com/mira.kapoor
The couple tied the knot in 2015 with a simple gurudwara wedding devoid of pomp. The two preferred to keep a low profile and had a muted marriage celebration. They celebrated each other, rather than worrying about grandeur.
Image Credit: IANS
It was their parents who introduced the two to each other. While you may doubt the efficacy of arranged marriages among Indians, Kapoor and Rajput have proved that parents know best. Their parents matched them first and they took it forward.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/mira.kapoor
Shahid Kapoor is 13 years wiser and older than Rajput. According to film folklore, Kapoor was initially worried about the big age gap, but they hit it off almost immediately. “I’m still falling in love with her….a bit more every day. The first time we met, we spoke for seven hours,” said Kapoor in an earlier interview.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/mira.kapoor
Humour is a great tool to keep a marriage alive and this couple seems to have mastered the art of keeping the magic alive through their constant playful jibes at each other. For instance, Kapoor marked his fifth year of togetherness with Rajput with a messaged laced sardonic wit.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/mira.kapoor
So what are the golden words that he swears by when it comes to them as a couple? “Wife is always right,” declared Kapoor. The wife shot back with an LOL and a syrupy message: “5 years, 4 souls, 3 homes, 2 babies and 1 beautiful family. There’s nobody I’d rather be on this journey called life than you my love. I fall in love with you more every day. And I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have the love of my life be my best friend. Thank you for everything, for being my strength and for walking through everything together, hand in hand. I love us.” The two are splendid at posting syrupy messages for each other. They would make any card company proud.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/mira.kapoor
There are some couples in Bollywood who prefer to keep a low profile and avoid public displays of affection. But Kapoor and Rajput aren’t one of them. Their social media accounts are flooded with loved-up, blissful pictures and cute messages for each other.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/shahidkapoor
They are also good at expressing their mutual love and respect. Last year on their wedding anniversary, Rajput posted: “You make my world and me go round.” To drive home her point, she posted a picture of the two on their wedding day where Kapoor is adoringly looking at her.
Image Credit: Instagran.com/mira.kapoor
Rajput and Kapoor were a part of a religious group in India called Radha Soami Satsang Beas and they often ran into each other during those gatherings. Apparently, Rajput was 16 when she first met Kapoor through common friends. But it was much later that their parents suggested that they meet for matrimonial intent.
Image Credit: IANS