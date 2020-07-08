1 of 9
Indian actress Deepika Padukone crossed 50 million followers mark on Instagram on July 7 and thanked her fans for their support by re-posting a series of Instagram stories by fans, her pictures and letters to mark the milestone. As a nod to her fans, she also wrote a succinct ‘grateful’ message. Padukone is not the only star in Bollywood to have a sizeable army following her. Here’s a look at a few others:
Image Credit: Instagram.com/deepikapadukone
2 of 9
Virat Kohli: He may not be a Bollywood actor yet, but India’s cricketing captain has beaten Bollywood stars in this Instagram popularity game. Actress Anushka Sharma’s husband, sports icon and model, has a whopping 67.2 million followers on Instagram, beating the likes of Priyanka Chopra Jonas as well.
Image Credit: PTI
3 of 9
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: While Padukone recently crossed the 50 million followers mark on Instagram, it’s Chopra who leads this race with 54.6 million followers. She uses her Instagram page to update her fans about her life and worthy causes.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 9
Shraddha Kapoor: After Padukone, all eyes are on Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram account as she stands proudly at 49.8 million followers. She is known to post her childhood pictures, much to her fans’ delight.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/shraddhakapoor/
5 of 9
Alia Bhatt: Her popularity may have waned after the death of Bollywood self-made star Sushant Singh Rajput as many believe that she made it in the film industry due to her bond with top producer-director Karan Johar, but her Instagram followers are still strong. She has crossed 47.7 million followers so far.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 9
Jacqueline Fernandez: Say hello to one of the sunniest and jolliest personalities in Bollywood. The former Sri Lankan beauty has more than 42.8 million followers and is inching towards her 50 million mark.
Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
7 of 9
Akshay Kumar: With 42.1 million followers, the Bollywood superstar is closing in on the gap with Jacqueline Fernandez. The actor was recently in the news to announce that he, along with Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta, are gearing up to begin shooting for their new film ‘Bellbottom’ in the UK next month for ‘Bellbottom’. “We are glad to be able to start shooting for ‘Bellbottom’ after the long lockdown. The team has made special plans and taken precautions keeping the current situation in mind. I am looking forward to the industry to begin doing what it does best and entertain the audiences again,” said Kumar in a statement.
Image Credit: Supplied
8 of 9
Katrina Kaif: With over 39.9 million Instagram followers, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ co-star has a robust following on Instagram. Her vacation pictures and her lockdown anecdotes are worth checking out.
Image Credit: Facebook/Katrina Kaif
9 of 9
Anushka Sharma: She isn’t as popular on Instagram as her sporty husband Virat Kohli, but she stands at a respectable 39 million followers. Her Instagram account is flooded with compliments about her latest web productions ‘Bulbbul’ and ‘Pataal Lok’.
Image Credit: Facebook/Anushka Sharma