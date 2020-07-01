1 of 8
Actors may play larger-than-life super heroes in their films, but this year it has been an army of doctors and healthcare professionals who are emerging as the real-life warriors during the COVID-19 pandemic. On July 1, India observes National Doctor’s Day every year to commemorate Dr Bhidan Chandra Roy, freedom fighter and top physician. Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and South Indian idols such as Mohanlal, took to their social media accounts to hail the achievements of doctors who shone in their line of duty. Here’s a look at stars who gave a big shout out to those in scrubs:
Salman Khan: The Bollywood actor, whose popularity has dimmed since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, labelled doctors as the ‘strongest pillars of our country in this pandemic’. “Aaj #DoctorsDay hai, meri taraf se saare doctors ko dil se shukriya. Aapke dedication, or aapke sacrifices k liye! [Today is Doctor’s Day and I thank each of the doctors from the bottom of my heart … for your dedication and sacrifices] Thank you for being the strongest pillars of our country in this pandemic!”
Mohanlal: The award-winning South Indian actor gave a big shout out to doctors who have displayed their immense courage during this pandemic. “We are going through unprecedented times during this COVID-19 outbreak … Thousands of doctors have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, but the others have persevered and stood bravely … Let us create situations where doctors and healthcare professionals can perform their duty without fear,” said Mohanlal in a video.
Sonakshi Sinha: The ‘Dabbang’ actress posted a video where she saluted the doctors around the world and called them the ‘asli heroes’ [real heroes]. “Doctors power through and soldier on. They battle on even if their own has gone … They are the reason why there’s always hope and we can live without fear,” said Sinha in a video.
Tamannaah Bhatia: “Saluting the real heroes who have devoted their lives in healing and helping others. Happy National Doctor’s Day,” tweeted Bhatia.
Ananya Panday: The daughter of Chunkey Pandey gave a tribute to her grandparents who were doctors too. “Happy Doctor’s day to my Dadaji (grandfather), Dadi (grandmother) and all the selfless, superhero doctors out there. Thank you for keeping us healthy and safe especially in these tough times. Supremely proud to have two doctors as my grandparents,” posted Panday on her Instagram account.
Dhanush: The Tamil superstar expressed his gratitude towards all those doctors who risked their lives this year. “Happy doctors day, On this day I would like to thank and express my gratitude to each and every doctor who are selflessly risking their lives to save lives of millions of people,” tweeted Dhanush.
Bollywood writer and short film director Tahira Kashyap, who survived breast cancer, expressed her gratitude to the medical staff on Doctors Day. “I never knew #doctorsday even existed earlier, but my recent health ordeal has made me value all of them so much! This picture is from the day of my 12th and last chemotherapy session! Can never forget the date. 5 January 2019. The cotton swab on the shoulder blade is of the port. And the nurse in green is holding a box of chocolates that I had shared with them all, expressing my sincere gratitude! big thank you to my doctors especially Dr Mandar Nadkarni. Had this covid situation not been there I would have paid a visit to the doctors and nurses with another box of chocolates who really take care of all of us! No matter how many apples I have, I am never keeping the doctors away!”, wrote Kashyap. She also posted a picture of her with her team of doctors.
