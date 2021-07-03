10 hits songs choreographed by late Saroj Khan that define her Bollywood legacy
Iconic choreographer, who died on July 3, 2020, was behind Bollywood's biggest songs
Indian National Award-winning choreographer Saroj Khan’s ingenuity and mastery over dance can be best understood through the songs that she worked on. The iconic star, who died on July 3, 2020 following a cardiac arrest, injected life and verve into her dance members. Here’s a look at some of her biggest hits through the decades:
‘Dola Re Dola’ (‘Devdas’): A lot was said about the song that was the jewel of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali doomed affair. Two dancing stars, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Aishwarya Rai, were going to perform together for the first time. The magical number, which plays out in the film’s climax, was choreographed by Khan who had claimed it was one of the toughest songs she ever had to direct as both the leading ladies were such good dancers. Khan came up with classical dances that showcased each actor’s strengths and grace.
‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga’ (‘Beta’): The idea of Dixit thrusting her chest in an orange, embroidered bustier may not find many takers today, but there was something alluring and adorable about Khan’s orchestrated dance moves in this sensuous number. While you may have to discard a few steps such as Dixit crawling sensuously on the muddy ground, it was the impossible dance steps that made this song memorable. Even though some of the moves may make you raise your eyebrows, there’s still some fun to be hand in this semi erotic dance.
‘Hawa Hawai’ (‘Mr India’): This song is proof that Saroj Khan designed steps keeping in mind the character and the actor who will be dancing to the steps. This song, with Sridevi with cascading curly hair and figure-hugging golden gown, was meant to be cheeky and fun and Khan bottled up that essence with her crafty moves. Sridevi’s expressions were as interesting as her dance moves.
‘Ek Do Teen’ (‘Tezaab’): It’s no secret that Saroj Khan brought out the best in Madhuri Dixit. According to reports, they rehearsed for 16 days for the song and it was shot over a week. On the last day, they pulled in a 24-hour shift. But their hard work seems to have paid off. This dance-fuelled song — where Dixit’s character is on stage in front of a lusty crowd — became a turning point for her. “The ‘Ek Do Teen’ song turned the tables for me. Every producer wanted me to do a dance number in his or her film… We were shooting a song for ‘Tridev’. There were three actresses including Sonam and me. Sonam was a bigger star and so, she was made to stand in the centre for half the song. But as soon as ‘Ek Do Teen’ became a hit, the producer changed our positions. I was in the centre,” said Dixit in an earlier interview. This song is a prime example of Dixit and Khan’s successful collaborations.
‘Choli Ke Peeche’ (‘Khal Nayak’): The lyrics of this song were risque and sexually-charged, but the dance moves designed by Khan didn’t exacerbate the raunchy lyrics. Khan made Dixit look graceful even when dancing to a suggestive song.
‘Chane Ke Khet Mein’ (‘Anjaam’): Another Saroj Khan and Dixit collaboration that became iconic for its catchy folks beats and the latter’s hook step that is aped even today. Speaking to Spotboye about the track, Dixit shared some interesting trivia. “When I started working with director Rahul Rawail, he made me and Saroj Khan hear a song. Both, Saroj ji and I heard the song, and looked at each other. We both didn’t like the song that much. But who would say it to Rahul ji. After all, he had a reputation those days of being a very strict director. Finally, I told him that we weren’t enjoying the song that much. He was very sweet and readily agreed to do a different song. That song was ‘Chane Ke Khet Mein’. When we heard that song, both Saroj ji and I were happy as we knew this song was something that could be worked upon enthusiastically.”
‘Humko Aajkal Hain’ (‘Sailaab’): Filmed in 1990, the song featured in the average entertainer ‘Sailaab’, which is now only remembered for this hit track choreographed by Saroj Khan, who won a Filmfare Award for the dance. Dixit exuded grace as a young fisherwoman who is revived and is awaiting the love of her life to come sweep her away. In a Facebook post, Dixit spoke about the track and how it was shot. “Saroj Ji was innately talented and so gifted as an artiste. Challenge her with any track and she will come up with sets that will leave you mesmerised. I remember we were shooting Hum ko aaj kal hai from Sailaab. The track was tricky as most of the lines were sung by the chorus. She just listened to it a few times and told me to use this to our advantage. She had it all figured out in a few minutes. I couldn’t help but ask, “Saroj ji, how do you come up with these ideas?” She smiled and said, “Never listen to music, you should feel the music.”
‘Nimbooda’ (‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’): To watch Rai Bachchan talk about the tartness of a lemon through a series of dance moves is what made this song tick. From her expressions to her enthusiastic moves, there is a lot to love in this sprightly dance number in the romance ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’. This song was crucial to the narrative of this love triangle. It’s the dance scene where Ajay Devgn’s character falls in love instantly with Nandini (Rai Bachchan) after watching her dance. Khan made this feisty scene come alive with some interesting and intricate classical moves.
‘Tamma Tamma Loge’ (‘Thaanedar’): Even Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt — who featured in the modern, re-mixed version — couldn’t do justice to the original that featured Dixit. All credit is due to Khan for making this catchy song all about her fluid dance moves. If you thought doing the dab was cool, try nailing her intricate dance steps in this one.
‘Yeh Ishq Hai’ (‘Jab We Met’): If you are in the mood to see a sweet dance number about the trials and triumphs of love, then be sure to check out Khan’s ‘Yeh Ishq Hai’. Kareena Kapoor Khan is a portrait of grace as she chirpily talks about how glorious being in love is. Her expressions are as arresting as the dance moves. This song earned Khan her third National Award honour.
