While appliances with top-mounted freezers are generally more energy efficient, French-door versions offer roomier interiors and advanced features. Side-by-side iterations give you eye-level access to both the fridge and freezer compartments, while appliances with bottom-mounted freezers save you from back strain since you’re likely to use the fridge compartment more frequently.

Here, we’re introducing another option that you could consider: quad-door refrigerators. As its name suggests, these fridges have four separate compartments, each accessible via its own door. The design is ideal for easy organisation and access to your essentials, and it also offers flexibility in terms of temperature control. Symmetrical, sleek and stylish, these fridges usually feature four hinged doors (two top doors for the fridge, and two bottom doors for the freezer) that form a perfect quadrant. Other configurations in this category offer French doors on top, a pull-out middle drawer, and a bottom freezer.

No matter which kind of four-door fridge you select, there’s a good chance the appliance will improve the cool factor of your kitchen (pun intended). These popular refrigerators are also known to offer more customisation options, thanks to adjustable shelving and drawers, as well as better energy conservation than their counterparts.

1. Best Overall: Whirlpool W Collection

Pros

Precise temperature control

FlexiFreeze drawers

Quiet appliance

Sleek, minimalistic design

Cons

No ice twist tray

Not especially energy efficient

With a minimalistic design, Whirlpool’s freestanding fridge offers excellent features at a reasonable price. It’s powered by a digital inverter compressor, so it offers precise temperature control – its 6th Sense technology activates the compressor and quickly restores temperatures to the optimal level, whenever it detects a change. The interiors are spacious as well, with FelxiFreeze compartments in the freezer, which allow you to select the right temperature depending on what you’re storing. For instance, if you freeze items at -7°C, you can avoid defrosting and place the food right into the pan. Similarly, ice creams remain soft and ready to serve at -12°C. The fridge also has NoFrost technology, so you don’t have to worry about ice build-up. Reviewers say it’s a quiet device, peaking at 37.5 decibels. However, it doesn’t come with a twist tray for ice, and it’s not rated highly, in terms of energy efficiency.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh227, and two-year extended warranty for Dh323.

2. Best Design: Electrolux 634L Premium Refrigerator

Pros

Minimalistic design

Spacious interiors

Precise temperature control

Good energy rating

Cons

Not finger-print resistant

Its beautiful, streamlined look will draw you in, but Electrolux’s advanced features will keep you interested in this mid-range, quad-door fridge. The 634-litre appliance’s invertor compressor offers four-star Energy Star ratings, even as it enhances the fridge’s performance, durability and longevity. The fridge takes steps to be as hygienic as possible: a TasteGuard Ioniser releases negative ions into the air, eliminating up to 99.9 per cent of bacteria, and offering a safe space for food storage. Speaking of which, there’s plenty of room in this appliance, with adjustable shelving and sealed crispers that use TasteLockAuto technology to remove excess moisture and keep produce fresh for longer. You can customise the temperature in certain sections, with TasteSealPlus – for instance, select 3°C for cheese and deli meats, and 0°C for icy cold drinks. To avoid defrosting, you can store meats at -2°C until you’re ready to cook later in the day. Reviewers say they can pack more than a week’s worth of groceries in this spacious fridge, but some complain the glossy finish of the doors attracts fingerprints.

3. Best Premium: LG Instaview Refrigerator

Pros

Window view of items inside

Door-in-door feature

FRESHBalancer technology

ThinQ smart device

Ice and water dispenser

Cons

Expensive

Limited door shelves

A refrigerator with both French doors and a side-by-side form factor, LG’s Instaview is one of the most high-end appliances you can buy right now. The sleek, 617-litre fridge catches your eye with its mirrored glass panel – just knock twice and it illuminates the interiors, so you don’t have to open the fridge and lose cold air, just to inspect its contents. The fridge’s FRESHBalancer technology keeps fruits and vegetables at optimal humidity levels, increasing the time they stay fresh. There’s also plenty of room to store all your food and drinks, thanks to adjustable shelving and dedicated drawers. There’s even a bottle rack in the fridge, which compensates for the limited door shelving space. Reviewers find the integrated water dispenser useful, and love that it uses UVnano technology to automatically reduce bacteria from the water nozzle (with ultraviolet light). Check out temperature controls, usage metrics and other data via the ThinQ app.

4. Best Value: Hisense Four-Door Refrigerator

Pros

Cools evenly

Good energy rating

Customisable temperature in drawers

Smart functionality

Cons

No ice twist tray

Limited door shelf space

You might be surprised at the slew of features on offer, in this well-priced refrigerator by Hisense. The 432-litre quad-door fridge is rated three stars for efficiency by Energy Star. Its Dual-Tech cooling system, in both the fridge and freezer compartments, maintain ideal humidity levels and prevent odour transfer. A multi air flow design circulates cool air around the fridge evenly, helping maintain a constant temperature. There’s also a My Fresh Choice drawer, in which, you can set the temperature you prefer, from a range of 20°C to 5°C. Reviewers enjoy the fridge’s smart features as well – its Wi-Fi mode lets you adjust temperature settings right from your smartphone. On the downside, there’s limited door shelving space, and no removeable twist tray for ice, so you’ll have to buy your own.

5. Best Budget: Hoover 534L Refrigerator

Pros

No frost technology

Consistent humidity and temperature control

Removeable ice tray included

Easy to use external control panel

Cons

Limited freezer space

At a great price, Hoover’s four-door fridge offers no-frost technology and high efficiency, and is powered by a dual inverter compressor. The latter helps save power and allows the appliance to operate quietly. The fridge’s LECO technology helps extend the preservation time of fruits and vegetables, with its precise temperature and humidity control. Reviewers also like the external control panel that allows them to easily adjust and maintain the perfect temperature for food and drinks. The removeable ice tray in this fridge, is a thoughtful touch. While the middle drawer design of this appliance gives you flexibility, and the option to extend either the fridge or freezer space, it does mean you’ll find limited capacity in the freezer compartment, especially if you’re looking to store tall or oddly shaped items.

