Choosing the right high chair can be a game-changer for both you and your toddler. But with so many options available, it can be tough to decide which one is perfectly suited to your family's needs. From multifunctional designs that grow with your child, to compact options perfect for smaller spaces, we’ve rounded up the best high chairs for toddlers in the UAE.

These high chairs are not just practical; they add a splash of fun to meal time, ensuring your child enjoys every bite while keeping you stress-free during those messy moments. Whether you're looking for a sleek design that complements your decor or a sturdy chair that can handle the wildest of eaters, we’ve got you covered.

Check out our curated list, based on UAE mums' recommendations and top-rated picks, and get your toddler a high chair as early as tomorrow with Prime membership.

1. Best Overall: Chicco Polly

Need a high chair that's stylish, comfortable and practical? Chicco Polly could be the solution you're looking for. It's a worthy addition to your household, and is also designed for families on the move. Nitika Jain, a Dubai-based homemaker, vouches for this one. "I used it for both my toddlers, and I'm actually impressed by how durable it is. We really didn't see the need to buy a new one for my second daughter," she says. The chair is ideal for children aged 6 to 36 months, and features a unique folding design that allows for easy storage, making it a good fit for compact living spaces or busy lifestyles. With multiple height adjustments and reclining positions, it ensures your little one is comfortable, whether they’re munching on purees or enjoying family meals. The plush, padded seat provides a cosy experience, and when meal time gets messy, the removable, machine-washable cover makes clean-up a breeze. Safety is a top priority, and the sturdy safety harness keeps your child securely in place, giving parents peace of mind. Adding to its charm, the Polly has a stylish aesthetic that seamlessly blends with modern home decor. The spacious, adjustable tray is not only practical for snacks and toys but can also be removed easily when it’s time to join the family at the table. As your child grows, this versatile high chair adapts to their changing needs, ensuring you get maximum use from it for years to come.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh65.08 for 12 months with select banks.

2. Best Budget: KK Kinderkraft Yummy Baby High Chair

The KK Kinderkraft Yummy is fun and functionality, wrapped up in a chair, reviews claim. Available in a multicoloured pattern, it is designed to make meal time an enjoyable experience for both parents and little ones. This high chair is not just about practicality; its vibrant colours and playful design are sure to captivate your child's attention and encourage them to engage during meals. And, your baby will be safe and comfortable. Featuring a five-point harness system, it ensures your child is securely seated, so parents can relax a little, when having meals. The adjustable seat height and reclining backrest provide customisable comfort, accommodating your growing child from the very first bites of solid food through to toddlerhood. The removable, easy-to-clean tray is another stand-out feature, allowing for hassle-free clean-up after meals, which every parent will appreciate. One of the most exciting aspects of the Yummy high chair is its compact design. It easily folds for storage, making it a good choice for families with limited space. Whether you're in a cosy apartment or just need extra room in the dining area, this high chair can be effortlessly tucked away when not in use. Additionally, the high chair’s sturdy construction means it can withstand the rigors of daily use, ensuring it remains a staple in your home for years.

3. Best Multi-Functional: Graco Blossom Convertible High Chair

As reviews promise, the Graco Blossom convertible high chair is engineered to grow alongside your child, offering six distinct configurations to adapt to their changing needs — from a traditional high chair for infants to a booster seat for toddlers and even a toddler chair for older children. One user wrote: "This is really helpful. It grows with the child. Starts as a high chair and later becomes a stool so child can stand at the counter and help you bake." Easy to use and clean, it works very well. Its unique two-seat design allows you to accommodate two children simultaneously, making it an ideal choice for families with siblings. The Blossom features a five-point harness and a sturdy frame that ensures stability during meal times. The easy-to-clean seat pad and removable tray make parents lives easier, so you don't have to worry too much about messes, and can just focus on these moments with your little ones. This factor is a 'lifesaver' as Edwina Edgecombe, an Abu Dhabi-based sales professional, says. "Our daughter is so fidgety and in the evenings, tends to throw a lot of tantrums, creating such a mess. Luckily, clean-up is a breeze with this one," she explains. The chair is also designed with user comfort in mind, with a reclining seat that can be adjusted to different angles, ensuring that your baby is comfortable, whether they're eating, playing, or resting. In addition, the adjustable height settings mean that the chair can fit most dining tables, making family meal times more inclusive. It's also durable, and can support children up to 27.2kg. Its combination of functionality, safety features, and stylish design makes it a top choice for parents looking for a high chair that adapts as their child grows.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh52.37 for 12 months with select banks.

4. Best for Small Spaces: Fisher-Price SpaceSaver

Don't worry about a chair taking up space, the Fisher Price SpaceSaver has got your child's back (literally). This chair easily transforms from a traditional high chair for infants to a toddler seat, accommodating children up to 22.6kg. The compact design is ideal for smaller homes or apartments, allowing you to secure it directly to your dining chair, maximising your space. According to reviews, the chair features a strong frame with a five-point harness system, ensuring your child’s safety while they enjoy meal time. It's easy to clean, with a wipeable seat and a removable dishwasher-safe tray, so post-meal clean-ups aren't a hassle. In this regard, one user on Amazon stated: "It saves us space in our kitchen and is a great value for money. The handle on the front of the tray is my favourite feature because it can be taken on and off with one hand. It was so easy to put together the first time we used it - less than five minutes! It can be adjusted or moved easily and is lightweight. I love the adjustable straps and it is overall very sturdy and doesn’t tip over. The cover is washable and folds easily." Moreover, owing to multiple height adjustments, it grows alongside your child, providing comfort and convenience during critical feeding years. Parents appreciate the blend of safety, functionality, and style, as it comes in various attractive colours that can match any home decor. This high chair not only meets the demands of growing families but also supports a seamless transition from baby to toddler stages, making it a smart investment for parents.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh48.58 for 12 months with select banks.

5. Best for Travel: Maxi-Cosi Moa

Add a dash of style to your child's toddler years with a little help from Maxi-Cosi Moa. It has a very helpful eight-in-one functionality, which allows it to transform from a traditional high chair to a booster seat, and even a toddler chair. As you can see, that's quite the worthy investment. One of its most appealing features is its sleek, compact design, which fits into any home decor, while saving space. The high chair comes with a comfortable, adjustable seat that reclines in three different positions, ensuring that your little one is well-supported during feeding, napping, or playtime. As your child grows, the chair easily converts to a booster seat that can be attached to a dining chair, allowing them to join family meals at the table. You don't need to be too anxious about safety, as the Maxi-Cosi Moa includes a five-point harness and a detachable safety bar to keep your child secure as they enjoy their meals. Parents will also appreciate the high chair's portability, as it can be folded flat for easy storage or transport, making it perfect for travel or small spaces. The trendy colour options add a touch of style, too.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh93.91 for 12 months with select banks.