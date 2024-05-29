With the freezer compartment stacked below and out of the way, it leaves you with massive interiors that are perfect for storing large cakes, casseroles or practically anything else your heart desires – no matter how large or oddly shaped it may be.

While French-door fridges often cost more than their side-by-side and top-freezer counterparts, they are usually more practical, offer advanced features like integrated water dispensers, and tend to have a larger chassis, which means better airflow and more room for compressors.

We spoke with Fazal Imam, founder of servicing and repair company, Dubai Repairs, whose technical team has experience with servicing such appliances. He shared his insight into these kinds of fridges – scroll below to read his advice.

Based on our expert’s recommendations, and top-rated user reviews, we curated a list of the best French-door refrigerators you can buy right now. Buy yours with Amazon Prime, and get it delivered as early as tomorrow.

1. Best Overall: Electrolux 634L French-Door Refrigerator

Pros

Sleek, luxe look

Provides optimal cooling

Spacious shelves

TasteGuard Ioniser technology

Cons

No temperature control panel

A solid all-rounder, Electrolux’s French-door fridge is equipped with both temperature and filtration technology to maintain freshness and lock in nutrients. Imam said: “Electrolux models are known for their high-quality construction, innovative features, and energy efficiency.” This four-door fridge uses TasteSealPlus technology to adapt to the needs of specific produce – you can manually adjust the temperature from -2°C to 3°C. The crisper drawers use TasteLockAuto technology to stay sealed so that the humidity level is exactly right for fruits and vegetables. There’s also a TasteGuard Ioniser that releases negative ions into the air, and eliminates up to 99 per cent of bacteria. The recessed door handles give it a refined look, but do note there is no external temperature control for this appliance.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh395.75 for 12 months with select banks. Add professional installation for Dh54.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh284, and two-year extended warranty for Dh404.

2. Best for Temperature Control: Midea 632L French-Door Refrigerator

Pros

Several kinds of temperature control

Independent shelf cooling

Customisable storage design

Odour control

Cons

Door storage is limited

A four-door fridge with a bottom freezer, Midea’s appliance is perfect for the organisers amongst us. There’s a place for everything in this fridge, whether fresh produce, beverages, fish or ice. It all comes down to the brand’s FlexStar customisable storage design – you can arrange the bins and shelves based on your requirements. EvenTemp technology keeps food tasty and fresh for longer, by minimising temperature fluctuations; it even independently cools each shelf to maintain a consistent temperature. If you’d like to keep food at a particular temperature, store it in the Vario Box, where you can select from three modes. You can adjust all temperature settings via the external control panel. There’s also a TasteLockPlus crisper that creates a sealed, humid environment to lock in taste and nutrients for longer. Reviewers say the TasteGuard feature – a carbon filter that removes unwanted odours – works well for months without the need for a replacement.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh249.39 for 12 months with select banks. Add professional installation for Dh54.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh171, and two-year extended warranty for Dh242.

3. Best Value: Hitachi 710L French-Door Refrigerator

Pros

Spacious storage

Touchscreen temperature control

Adjustable shelves

Large door pockets

Cons

Only available in black

A high-capacity French-door fridge at an excellent price, Hitachi’s 710-litre appliance is powered by dual fan, which provides independent cooling for the fridge and freezer compartments. An Eco Thermo sensor offers efficient low power cooling, even when the ambient temperature reaches as high as 60°C. Reviewers appreciate the touchscreen glass panel on the door of the fridge, from which they are able to control temperature settings. Thoughtful touches within the fridge, like extendable compartments for vegetables, a movable twist ice tray, and jumbo door pockets that can hold even two-litre bottles, all make this refrigerator a great value purchase.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh283 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh199, and two-year extended warranty for Dh283.

4. Best Premium: LG InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator

Pros

Plenty of storage space

ThinQ smart device

Hygiene Fresh+ technology

Prevents cold air loss

Cons

May require custom cabinets for a seamless fit in the kitchen

When it comes to top-end features, LG’s InstaView likely has everything you’re looking for. Imam recommends this French-door fridge (which could also be considered a four-door fridge), saying: “The LG InstaView is known for its innovative door-in-door feature, energy efficiency, and smart technology integration.” The sleek, 716-litre fridge features a mirrored glass panel – knock twice and you’ll be able to illuminate the contents inside without opening the door and losing cold air. There’s an easy-access compartment for your favourite snacks and beverages, as well, which doesn’t need you to fully open the door. A five-step air filter removes bacteria and odours, while LG’s Hygiene Fresh+ technology automatically purifies the air, keeping it fresh and hygienic. You can also get the ThinQ app to monitor temperature, usage and other metrics. Reviewers say the interiors are massive, with space for everything they need, and they especially like the addition of the water and ice dispenser on the fridge door. But since it’s a big appliance, it may not sit flush with your kitchen cabinets, so do measure your fridge space accurately before purchasing.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh1,416.58 for 12 months with select banks.

5. Best Budget: Hoover 438L French-Door Refrigerator

Pros

External temperature control panel

No Frost technology

Quiet appliance

Spacious compartments

Cons

Limited height for items in the freezer

A mid-sized fridge that packs a number of useful features, Hoover’s 438-litre appliance uses a dual inverter compressor and air blower for high efficiency performance – this means less power used overall, and a quieter operation. Its No Frost technology prevents frost build-up on inner walls and eliminates the need for periodic manual defrosting; it also keeps food fresh for longer. There’s an external control panel for temperature control, and the fridge has not one but two freezer drawers for easy access to frozen items. Reviewers say there’s plenty of storage space in this configuration, but because the freezer is split into drawers, the height dimensions of items you store there may be limited.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh168.25 for 12 months with select banks. Add professional installation for Dh54.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh142, and two-year extended warranty for Dh202.

What makes a French-door refrigerator different from other kinds of fridges?

Like all appliances, French-door fridges have their benefits and drawbacks. We asked Imam to elaborate, and he broke down for us:

Advantages

Spaciousness: French-door refrigerators provide ample storage with wide shelves that can accommodate larger items, making them ideal for families and those who entertain often.

Energy efficiency: Many models come with advanced energy-saving features and efficient cooling systems, which can reduce overall energy consumption.

Convenient layout: The double-door design allows for better organisation and easier access to both fresh and frozen foods. The bottom freezer drawer provides ample space and easy access to frequently used items.

Aesthetics: French door refrigerators have a sleek, modern appearance that can enhance the look of any kitchen.

Drawbacks

Cost: These refrigerators tend to be more expensive than traditional top-freezers or side-by-side models, both in terms of initial purchase price and potential repair costs.

Space requirements: They are typically wider and require more space for the double-door opening, which may not be suitable for smaller kitchens.

Maintenance: The advanced features and multiple compartments can require more maintenance and cleaning.

What features should I look out for, when buying?

There are several aspects worth considering, when buying a French-door fridge.

Based on your household’s requirements, Imam urged looking for a fridge with adjustable shelves and bins. He said: “Look for flexible storage options that can be customised to fit various items.” A sliding shelf for tall items, for instance, is a small attention to detail that can be useful for your daily storage needs. A great door design is another thing to look out for.

Other features to look out for, relate to temperature control and energy efficiency. Imam said: “Ensure the model has precise and easy-to-use temperature controls for both the refrigerator and freezer sections. [Also] check for an Energy Star rating to ensure the refrigerator is energy efficient and environmentally friendly.”

If your kitchen is part of an open living room plan, consider a model with a quiet operation.

Moreover, features that are not essential but add value, can improve how you use your new fridge. A built-in water and ice dispenser can add convenience, for instance, but Imam advises to “make sure it doesn’t take up too much interior space”.