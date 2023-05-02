Flameless, easier to wipe and less risky to operate, electric stoves are quickly replacing gas ranges in modern kitchens. At first thought, home cooks might be drawn to the convenience of an electric hob that can be turned on and off like any light switch. But, besides their sleek appearance, these stoves eliminate the chances of a dangerous gas leak, fire hazards, air pollution at home and so much more, compared to their gas counterparts.

According to our expert over at FAJ Technical Services LLC, gas ranges can leak gases even when not in use. "With electric stoves, there's less risk of fire, and the hot plate (stovetop) essentially is carbon-less. Yellow gas flames release carbon monoxide into the air, which keeps circulating inside the house. This can exacerbate asthma in children and cause breathing problems," said Malik Tayyab Hanif, an engineer at the Dubai-based appliance repair service.

Malik finds electric ranges a better choice, both for indoor air quality and the general environment. Though they're an expensive investment, he says that the electric technology will bring more savings in the long run, whether it's maintenance costs, fewer health-related risks or gas refills.

Like a gas stove, you'll find burners of various sizes on the smooth glass stovetop, from small to large. Pick a range that's fit for your family's cooking needs, also making sure a freestanding range slides into the designated counter space. Plus, consider the oven cavity underneath, its capacity and its heating modes. Our options below include convection ovens, where a built-in fan spreads heat for even baking.

Do note that sometimes, ranges come without an electric cable. The installation, then, should be carried out by electricians, which you can easily hire via Amazon's Home Services.

Usually, you'll come across two types of ranges in the electric category: ceramic glass cooktops and induction cooktops. The latter isn't scalding hot to the touch, but it does require special cookware for the heat to transfer. We've included both below, from known brands such as Bosch, Siemens, Hoover and more on Amazon, where the Appliance Carnival sale has just begun. Get up to 40 per cent off and shop with a Prime membership to get free, fast delivery.

1. Best Overall: Bosch Free-Standing Full Electric Cooker, 60cm

Pros

Includes a dual-circuit zone

66-litre oven with defrost, grill and hot air options

Digital display for timer

A-star energy efficiency rating

Has child lock

Cons

Only four cooking zones

Bosch's freestanding electric cooking range has four high-speed cooking zones, including a dual-circuit zone that can be adjusted for big and small pots. It's a sleek stainless steel cooker, measuring 60cm in width, that's built to fit most homes. There's an LED display control that beams the set timer, while the knobs pop back in for an easy-to-clean front. Underneath the ceramic glass cooktop sits a 66-litre convection oven, and it comes with an enamel baking tray, grid and a universal pan, giving you six cooking methods. Defrost, grill, bake, use the 3D hot air and more, up to a temperature of 275 degrees Celsius. Mums and dads will also appreciate the child lock on the range. Reviewers call it an excellent cooking system and those who've made meals on it for over a year leave five stars, too.

2. Best Large Capacity: Siemens Ceramic Cooker, 90cm

Pros

Five cooking zones with dual circuit and oval zone

Rated B for energy efficiency

Large oven cavity at 112 litres

Eight oven modes, including rotary spit grilling

Cons

No child lock

For a larger home, consider Siemens' 90cm freestanding range. It offers five high-speed cooking zones, which include a dual circuit zone and an extendable oval zone in the centre. With a wider cooking range comes a spacious 112-litre capacity oven for all your baking and grilling needs. Compared to our overall pick, there are eight cooking functions, featuring rotisserie and rotary spit grilling. There are still some energy savings to be had, with a solid B-class rating, despite its family size. Your order arrives with oven accessories, such as an enamel baking tray, rotary spit, grid and a telescopic rack. More good news is that the installation service is noteworthy, per reviews, so your brand-new appliance will be in reliable hands.

3. Best Value for Induction: Hoover Induction Cooker, 60cm

Pros

Four induction cooking zones

Heats up contents quickly

Has a warming drawer under the oven

Value for money

Cons

Looks outdated, compared to other induction models

Needs compatible cookware to work

If you're looking to explore your induction options, start off with Hoover's pocket-friendly 60cm cooker. Without needing any invasive installation, the range slides into your dedicated nook and powers on via cable. Place your compatible cooking pots and pans on four induction cooking zones - buyers attest to the quick heating of contents. Its 70-litre oven capacity also allows space for grilling and rotisserie functions. An added bonus is the warming drawer at the bottom of the oven, which lets home bakers leave their dough in to rise or keep freshly cooked food warm, while other meals are being prepared. People who've made the shift from a gas range call it a safer, more energy-efficient move.

4. Best Oven Capacity: Beko 4-Zone Ceramic Electric Cookıng Range, 60cm

Pros

SteamShine cleaning technology

Eight oven functions, including grilling, fan heating and defrosting

Residual heat indicator

Timer works well

Telescopic shelves for heavier dishware

Cons

Cooktop surface scratches easily

Beko's 60cm electric cooker is another range to consider, per reviews. The front panel features a small LED display with timer details. Buyers find it extremely convenient when the accompanying 72-litre oven shuts down automatically, once the timer runs its course. The ceramic cooktop carries four zones, with a residual heat indicator for added safety. Like with our Bosch best overall, you can enjoy the A-class energy efficiency rating to save up on bills. Beko's SteamShine technology helps get the grease off the walls using just water. The oven also features telescopic shelves that support heavy dishes with ease when rolled out. Cooks and bakers alike love preparing pizza and grilled meals in the oven. As for the ceramic cooktop, reviewers do note that it's prone to scratches with use.

5. Best Budget: Midea Freestanding Ceramic Cooker, 60cm

Pros

Four cooking zones with dual circuit and expandable zones

Convection fan in oven

Removable oven door

Warning lamps don't go off until temperature drops

Cons

Mechanical timer

Our most budget-friendly option in this list is the Midea 60cm electric range. Equipped with a German-made Schott glass cooktop, the cooker has four zones. It sits on top of a 65-litre convection oven that has a removable door, to aid with thorough cleaning. A built-in safety feature makes the cooktop zones blaze a red colour until the temperature drops down to safe levels. Other noteworthy features include the oven's enamel coating, which acts against chemical erosion and scratches. Though, unlike other pricier models, this range doesn't offer a digital timer, for recipes that call for precision cooking. Still, at this price, a fully electric cooker with eight oven functions is a steal.

