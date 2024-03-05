If you’re planning on hosting iftar parties this Ramadan, or just want an easier way to cook, it might be time to buy a multi-cooker. These speedy, multi-functional appliances have several features that overlap with other kitchen tools – they can air fry, pressure cook, slow cook, steam and sterilise, with some even including dehydrating and sous vide setting.

While the prices of some of the best multi-cookers in the market can go north of Dh1,000, there also exist plenty of options that won’t burn a hole in your pocket. We scoured Amazon, and curated a list of the best inexpensive multi-cookers under Dh500. Despite their affordable price, they still provide excellent value, and incorporate many of the features you’d expect from costlier multi-cookers.

Editor's tip Appliances are up to 40 per cent off during Amazon's Ramadan Sale, where you can also enjoy discounts across the website, on items like electronics, groceries, fashion and more.

Pick up your favourite with Amazon Prime, for free and fast delivery, and head into Ramadan with a new assistant in the kitchen. Don't forget to check out other offers from the ongoing Ramadan Sale!

1. Best Overall: Instant Pot Duo 6

Pros

Easy to use

Quick cooking times

Easy to clean

Useful recipe app included

Cons

Not big enough for large groups

With over 5,000 4.7-star reviews, the Instant Pot Duo 6 does a little bit of everything, making it our top pick in affordable multi-cookers. Its 5.7-litre capacity is ideal for a family of four, so it’s excellent for everyday cooking, but not so much for party preparations. The appliance features 13 one-touch smart programs, giving you autopilot cooking options for family favourites like soups and desserts. It also replaces seven appliances, since it can pressure cook, slow cook, steam, sauté, reheat food, and make yoghurt and rice. Food cooks up to 70 per cent faster in the Instant Pot, and it makes the cooking process easy and hassle-free. An additional bonus is Instant Pot’s recipe app, which features hundreds of ways to use the multi-cooker.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides two-year warranty. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh29 and two-year extended warranty for Dh41.

2. Best Capacity: Nutricook Smart Pot 2

Pros

Intuitive controls

Easy to clean

Nine functions in one

Automatically sealing smart lid

Cons

Some reviewers say it cooks enough for six people, not eight

The Nutricook Smart Pot 2 equates to nine appliances in one. It features the ability to pressure cook, sauté, slow cook, steam, sous vide, make soup, rice and yoghurt, and act as a food warmer. Even with so many functions, the appliance is easy to use. An intuitive LED display shows you the status of your cooking, and the smart lid seals automatically and releases pressure with the touch of a button. The eight-litre stainless-steel cooking pot is safe to use in the dishwasher, so it’s easy to clean, and the brand claims it’s large enough to feed eight people, so the multi-cooker is ideal for party meals. The Nutricook Smart Pot 2 comes with a steam rack, measuring cup, rice spoon and soup ladle. Reviewers leave 4.5 stars for this multi-cooker on Amazon, and glowing feedback, but some say it cooks for slightly fewer people than advertised.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides two-year warranty. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh29 and two-year extended warranty for Dh41.

3. Best Design: Russell Hobbs Good-To-Go Multi-Cooker

Pros

Elegant design

Eight cooking functions

Spacious pot

Removable control panel

Cons

Pot gets scratched easily

Resembling a casserole dish, Russell Hobbs’ multi-cooker is an elegant solution to cooking woes. This appliance has eight cooking functions – you can sear, roast, sous vide, slow cook, and more. There’s even a ‘baby food’ option to help hassled mums. The 6.5-litre pot accommodates large meals, and reviewers like that they can simply detach the elegant dish from the control panel, by using its cool touch handles, and serve it directly at the table. The entire pot is dishwasher safe, making cleaning a breeze. The only downside is that the inner coating of the dish gets marked or scratched easily, so it’s best to use only silicone or wooden utensils.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh29 and two-year extended warranty for Dh41.

4. Best Value: Kenwood 14-in-1 Electric Multi-Cooker

Pros

Good capacity

Choose from 14 smart cook programs

24-hour timer and delayed cooking functions included

Easy to clean

Cons

No steam function

Another contender for families of four, Kenwood’s multi-cooker includes a six-litre non-stick inner pot for quick and easy daily meals. The large LED panel on the front of the appliance features 14 smart cook programs, including a 24-hour timer function, and a delayed cooking function. These options help you manage your cooking schedule and keep food fresh and ready exactly when you need it to be. Reviewers in the comments have successfully made a variety of dishes with their Kenwood multi-cooker, from hummus to Moroccan lamb tajine. However, some miss the steaming function, which most multi-cookers include.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh29 and two-year extended warranty for Dh41.

5. Best Budget: Nutricook Smart Pot Eko

Pros

Choose from 13 auto-cook programs Cons Some reviewers complain of steam leakage

Useful ‘keep warm’ function

Several safety mechanisms

Decent capacity

Cons

Some reviewers complain of steam leakage

Ending our list is another Nutricook option, the Eko. This six-litre multi-cooker can perform the functions of nine appliances, from pressure cooking to steaming to making rice and cakes. It also features 13 menu programs, giving you the ability to cook items like chicken, lentils or stews with the click of a button. The useful ‘keep warm’ function also helps keep the food at the perfect temperature for you, so you don’t have to reheat it when you’re ready to dig in. While reviewers are happy they can fit a whole chicken into the pot, some complain that the pot is prone to steam leakage when using the steaming or pressure cooking function.