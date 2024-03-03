There’s something almost magical about air fryers. They are just perfect if you want a quick meal after a long day. Are you in the mood for chicken wings? There you go. Need some fries with it? There you go again. There’s no worry about oil or difficult recipes either, so you really can’t go wrong. These handy appliances are all about convenience and ease of use.

For those who aren't familiar with these appliances yet, air fryers use a fan to circulate hot air to cook, crisp or caramelise food faster than a toaster or a traditional oven. They were created as a healthy alternative to fried food, owing to the lack of oil that is needed for comfort munchies, like fries and chicken. Today, air fryers are present in most home kitchens.

Editor's tip Take advantage of Amazon's Ramadan Sale and snap up convenient appliances to cook meals quickly for the entire family. From air fryers to dishwashers, these deals are up to 50 per cent off until March 8.

Whether you're looking for one that's suited to a small space, or ones with larger capacities, there are plenty of air fryer options available on Amazon. We've zoned into price and curated a list of the cheapest air fryers to buy - all under Dh400 - that still deliver in quality, consistency and reliability. Pick one with Prime membership to bring the device home as early as tomorrow. Most of these are on sale thanks to the ongoing Ramadan deals on appliances.

1. Best Overall: Nutricook Air Fryer 2

Pros

Compact design

Cool-touch handle

Strong durability

Has automatic shut-off

Chose from 10 customisable pre-sets

Sturdy for the kitchen

Cons

Issues with temperature control

With a wattage of 1,500 watts and a capacity of 3.6 litres, this Nutricook air fryer is a great option for families. It can fit 800g of fries and can cook for up to four people. One Amazon reviewer duly notes that it's a cooking gamechanger: “This changed everything about how we cook, putting an end to greasy fries and nuggets, and to soggy reheated food. Model is sleek and works well, highly recommend." The air fryer has plenty of features to ensure foolproof cooking. You can pick from 10 customisable pre-sets, and pre-heat the basket to save on cooking time. Its ‘shake’ reminder alerts you so you know when to shake or flip the food when frying. It’s spacious and easily accommodate burgers, salmon, chicken and pizza in its square basket. However, some reviewers noted inconsistencies with temperature control, which led to longer cook times.

Warranty: Amazon offers extended warranty for Dh18 and two-year extended warranty for Dh25.

2. Best Budget: Crownful Air Fryer

Pros

Nonstick frying basket

Seven cooking pre-set buttons

Equipped with auto shut-off

Overheat protection

Cons

Emits an annoying beeping noise

Over 1,000 Amazon reviewers agree - Crownful's air fryer offers great value for money. Moreover, the pre-set buttons are touted to be quite the lifesaver. With a power wattage of 1,500 watts, this sleek and compact air fryer has a nonstick frying basket, which makes the cleaning process much easier. It has also seven cooking pre-sets for a comfortable experience, making cooking easy with just a few touches of a button. With a temperature range of 82°C to 204°C, it is equipped with auto shut-off as well as overheat protection. Despite being small, it accommodates all your baking and grilling needs, and your food can also be reheated here. The air fryer has a 4.5L capacity, which can serve two to four people. In one go, it can prepare a meal for your entire family. Reviewers say it suits their requirements perfectly, but its beeping sound can be loud and annoying.

Warranty: Amazon offers extended warranty for Dh12 and two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

3. Best for Convenience: BLACK+DECKER Digital Air Fryer

Pros

User-friendly controls

Easy to clean

Can cook up to 1.2kg of food

Cons

Temperature is adjustable in just 10°C increments

Tedious touch timer

A kitchen gem, according to over 1,000 reviewers who gave it 4.2 stars, the BLACK+DECKER Digital Air Fryer has a power output of 1,500W. This means it can efficiently cook up to a 1.2kg of food at a time, owing to its four-litre capacity food basket. Reviewers highlight its precise temperature control, which ranges from 80°C to 200°C, with many stating their food is usually cooked to perfection without them worrying about it getting burnt. Moreover, the air fryer is equipped with user-friendly controls. It has a digital touch display and adjustable temperature and timer controls, which allow you to customise the cooking process and achieve satisfactory results. And, it’s easy to clean. It has a spacious basket, with detachable parts that make the cleaning process convenient. However, the slight downside is that the temperature is only adjustable in 10°C increments, according to reviews. And, the touch timer is said to be a tad difficult to use.

Warranty: Amazon offers extended warranty for Dh23 and two-year extended warranty for Dh33.

4. Best for Beginners: Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer

Pros

Uncluttered design

Easy controls

Easy to clean

Smart scheduling

Cons

Not designed for family meals

Slow

Compact and easy to clean, this elegant machine is perfect for bachelors, or students living in small accommodations. With a 3.5-litre capacity, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer has a power wattage of 1,500 watts. An attractive option, it looks pleasing owing to a distinct lack of excessive buttons. Everything can be controlled with one neat, OLED (organic LED) touchscreen button. While you’ll enjoy using it to cook for around two people, it can be a struggle if you're trying to prepare larger family meals. The Xiaomi Mi Air Fryer features convenient app controls, which you can use to remotely control the appliance and schedule meals up to 24 hours prior. The air fryer is equipped with pre-set options for cooking everything, from vegetables to chicken. You can select how full the cooking basket is, and adjust the time and temperature of each pre-set. The downside of the Xiaomi Mi Air Fryer is that it is rather slow, according to the reviews.

Warranty: Amazon offers extended warranty for Dh18 and two-year extended warranty for Dh25.

5. Best for Versatility: Philips Essential Air Fryer

Pros

Compact

Ideal for one to two people

Quiet, no noise

Cons

Requires oil

Bake, grill and toast, what more do you need? Powered by 1,400 watts, the Philips Essential Air Fryer is compact and doesn't take up much counterspace, but still accommodates 4.1 litres of food. There’s a button at the top of the basket’s handle, that lets you separate the holder and basket for easy serving. The good thing is that both the sections are dishwasher-safe. The black plastic exterior can be easily wiped down with a damp cloth, in case of splashes and smudges. There’s an LED display, which offers touch controls to adjust the temperature and time. The air fryer features seven pre-sets for cooking fries, frozen food and chicken. There’s also a 'keep warm' function that maintains the temperature of food for up to 30 minutes. The air fryer can cook for up to one hour at a time, and reaches a maximum temperature of 200°C. The best part? It’s said to be one of the quietest air fryers, so you don’t have to worry about it making a racket. However, the downside to this air fryer is that you may still need to use a few droplets of oil to stop food from drying out.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Amazon offers extended warranty for Dh18 and two-year extended warranty for Dh25.

6. Best Value: Tefal Easy Fry Essential Air Fryer, 3.5 L

Pros

Variable time and temperature control

Roasts, fries and bakes

Easy cleaning with nonstick basket

Sleek design and premium appearance

Cons

No cooking presets

The reviews are glowing. The Tefal Easy Fry Air Fryer does away with touch controls and gives users the sure-fire reliability of dial settings for variable temperature and timer. With an improved basket size of 3.5 litres, sufficient for families of four, you can prepare a range of foods for daily meals or parties. It can roast chicken, fish, bake fries and cakes, and cook vegetables, all with little to no oil. The temperature range of this air fryer is up to 200°C, and it has a high-power output of 1,430W. The cooking time ranges from zero to sixty minutes, and you’ll know that your food is ready when you hear a sound alert. The air fryer has a matte body with a square-shaped easy-pull basket that's also dishwasher-safe.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty. Amazon offers extended warranty for Dh18 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh25.